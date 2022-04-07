Once the ham is devoured, the rolls, the mashed potatoes and the gravy just a memory, what better way to fight off that late afternoon nap that is beckoning than with a nice Easter walk? Just like your post-Thanksgiving hike or football game, an invigorating walk might be just the thing to allay that guilt from that extra serving of pie. Unlike late fall, though, you’ll also have a different kind of feast… a feast for your eyes! It’s spring and we’ve got some gorgeous flowers to admire.
Years ago, when I owned a big old house on Court Street in Keene, my family came over for Easter dinner. Since we’re a family filled with gardeners, I’d made a mental note the week prior of something I wanted to share with them. I promised the few unmotivated ones that it would be worth it so off we went, down School Street. Similar to Court Street but not as busy, there’s gorgeous old houses lining both sides. Luckily it was a sunny day so we were leisurely and took turns pointing out the various spring blooms we were seeing. Terrific clumps of daffodils, early tulips, forsythia just beyond peek bloom but still cheerfully bright with yellow. Lawns were starting to green up and we even appreciated some nascent dandelions and johnny jump-ups.
When we arrived at our intended destination, everyone in the group just stopped and looked in awe at one of the most spectacular gardening sites we’d ever seen. On a deep side lawn of a beautiful old brick home was a sea of blue. Truly a breathtaking sight, it was a very mature colony of blue scilla. The scene was magical with dappled sun playing on a gently nodding blanket of the purest indigo. The oohs and ahs that came out of everyone’s mouths was understandable and we stayed quite a while just admiring the beautiful scene.
This of course prompted my Dad and I to set out to reproduce this at our own homes but what we had witnessed takes time. Scilla is also known as Siberian Squill and grows from a small bulb. Originating in Russia, the little plants emerge with sword-like foliage that opens outward and produces up to five stems of nodding star or bell-shaped blooms. The plants prefer a dappled sun location in damp, organic-rich soil and when given those conditions, will naturalize readily. It indeed takes time and patience, but setting is the most important for the little woodland plants. My first attempt at the fall-planted bulbs produced a sparse but sweet little display under the hemlock tree in my backyard. Unfortunately, that’s a favorite spot for my chickens to scratch around in and they uprooted most of them. Now I’m trying to establish little colonies in various locations… some in beds with other perennials to provide them a bit of shade and some in the middle of the lawn that has a few towering oaks.
The Farrar family on School Street graciously shared these photos and when I spoke with Mrs. Farrar she explained that the colony of scilla was first planted by her husband’s grandfather decades ago. The stately brick home has been in the same family for generations and this current sea of blue was accidentally started simply by some landscaping rearranging that had unknowingly dropped some seeds in this idyllic location for the little plants. The family enjoys the display every April and they’re happy to share it with passersby.
A hardy bulb that will survive our coldest winters, if allowed to go to seed before trimming the spent blooms, you can establish your own colony of blue. The plants disappear before you need to do any serious summer mowing so planting a dozen or so bulbs in a dappled sunlit lawn in the fall, you’ll be on your way to creating your own spring splendor.