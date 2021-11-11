A Salute to Our Veterans!

While a continuing pandemic has led to a rescheduling of a local annual event that honors veterans, it is a good time to honor those who serve and protect by getting the word out about organizations that help them in their time of need.
Duty Calls, a USO-style variety show presented by the Keene Sentinel that honors local heroes, first responders and active and retired military personnel, has in the past been held at the Colonial Theatre. The theater is undergoing an intensive renovation and was not available for this year’s event, which is a full-scale production requiring an ample backstage, dressing rooms, et cetera. A suitable replacement venue was not available, so the organizers thank the honorees while planning next year’s event, which will be in November 2022.
Duty Calls normally benefits The Warrior Connection, a Brattleboro-based organization that provides residential retreats and services to veterans and their families. Until next year’s event, its staff will continue to raise money that makes those services possible.
Aaron Philips, The Warrior Connection’s executive director, served six and a half years on active deployment to combat zones on three different tours. He came to The Warrior Connection in 2015 as a participant.
“I had to admit I needed help in life,” he said. He then worked with the organization as a mentor and later, as a facilitator.
The Warrior Connection, founded in Brattleboro, operates monthly seven- and nine-day residential programs (since 2009) in New England and in Pennsylvania. It started as a program for male combat veterans only and now the ratio is four men for every woman who joins the program, which also now benefits military spouses.
Programs focus on helping those with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and other mental health issues through individual one-on-one mentoring, expressive arts and several other healing modalities.
“Despite clinical modalities out there, there’s still something missing,” said Phillips, explaining that Greek, Roman and Native American societies for hundreds of years would create a sense of community for soldiers returning from war. “Everyone welcomed soldiers home and helped them integrate into society. They would come and care for those soldiers for days and weeks at a time.”
The organization works with veterans’ and community centers, VA hospitals, clinicians and other groups to offer its services.
There are a quarter-million people per year separating from military service in this country, he went on. About 60,000 a year return with a clinical mental health diagnosis and roughly half that number go unreported.
“That number will only grow with the downsizing of conflicts,” he said.
The Warrior Connection has served veterans from 47 of 50 states and has had nearly 1,000 graduates. The number grew from 18 veterans and spouses a year who completed the program in 2014 to 150 (182 are on a waiting list this year). Phillips wants to grow that number to 1,500.
Its annual fundraiser, the Stand with a Warrior Campaign, helps veterans and military spouses to attend the residential retreats.
A Keene-based organization, Ruck-Up, Inc., offers advocacy, consulting, mentoring and helping veterans who are in crisis, disabled or homeless.
Advocacy is offered with the help of local and state agencies to complete VA Service Connection and Social Security claims; counseling through interaction with the AA community as well as through one-on-one peer and group PTSD sessions; and outreach through case management work, and food and clothing shelf operations. Ruck-Up, Inc. helped 363 veterans in 2020.
The organization, which relies solely on private donations, has held a candlelight vigil every year in Keene and its annual Walk Out of Darkness event on Veterans Day in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Veterans attend a national walk and for the past five years, a local community walk. This year’s walk (there are two being held today) will benefit the AFSP’s program for Explosive Ordnance Disposal veterans, said AJ Paige, counselor and board president of Ruck-Up, Inc.
“All veterans are suffering but EOD veterans are suffering at a bigger rate,” said Paige. Fifteen percent of the proceeds from today’s sponsored walks will benefit AFSP. An evening walk, which will follow an afternoon walk today at 1 p.m. (11 miles).
Walkers do not need to be veterans, Paige stressed.
“Whether or not you’re a veteran or a veteran in the family, suicide impacts all of us,” he said.
For more information about The Warrior Connection and its fundraising events, visit www.warriorconnection.org; and for Ruck-Up, Inc., visit ruck-up.org