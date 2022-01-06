A REAL SEDIMENTAL HOBBY

A mountain of people poke fun at my hobby of collecting crystals, gems and minerals. For example, whenever we are outside my brother-in-law will say to me “Hey look! A rock!” or “Don’t take that for granite!”. Well, you know what they say: “Sticks and stones may break my bones…”
This hobby developed because as a kid I spent most of my time outdoors. (It was before the cellphone age after all.) In first grade I would sift through the playground sand and find all the tiny pebbles of garnet to give to my teacher who loved the deep red gem. My family went camping and hiking often. We took many trips to places such as the White Mountains, Blue Ridge Mountains, and even to caverns, such as Howe Caverns in NY and Luray Caverns in VA. The plethora of rock formations I saw fascinated me. My parents recognized that I was a rockhound at a very young age and even took us on an excursion to Herkimer, NY to explore the Herkimer Diamond Mine. I still have my Herkimer diamonds, which can fetch a decent amount of money today.
Stereotypically people think only witches, hippies and psychics collect crystals. I’m none of these and I don’t believe I can heal anyone. I just love the earth and its natural beauty. I mean, how can a rainbow cast from a crystal in the window not capture your attention?
That being said, many people believe in the use of crystals and minerals for their metaphysical properties. A good example is lepidolite, also known as lithia mica. It contains lithium and therefore it makes sense that the stone is thought to help people with anxiety and depression. Hold the stone in your hand for a calming effect. Some people sleep with polished lepidolite under their pillows for a restful, anxiety-free night of sleep.
Speaking of mica, this mineral had been mined in New Hampshire for years. Mica is a silicate mineral and forms in layers that are rather soft and flexible. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your backyard. Mica is heat resistant and is used in many electronics as an electrical insulator. mica was previously used in making stove and fireplace windows. Makeup wearers can give thanks to mica, as the powdered form of the mineral is commonly used to give shimmer or sheen to cosmetics. You know how granite sparkles in the sun? It’s all that quartz and mica speckled in.
Many other types of crystals and minerals are found in New Hampshire. Some of the most common are quartz (especially smokey quartz), topaz, fluorite, garnet and beryl. I’ve always wanted to go rockhounding at nearby mines, but I’ve only been to Ruggles Mine which is now closed to the public. Most local mines are on private property, so I’m stuck searching in my own yard or when I’m walking on trails. I have found raw topaz, quartz and lots of garnet. Nothing extraordinary or spectacular, but they all hold value to me. I do have in my collection some beautiful crystal specimens from a private mine in Westmoreland, including fluorite. I amass some of my collections from local mineral shows like The Rock Swap held in Gilsum each year. It’s also a cheaper way to add to your collection as many gems and crystals sell online at very steep prices.
So, when you are barbecuing in your backyard, playing fetch with Fido or even just doing outdoor chores, keep an eye out for those precious gemstones hiding under your own feet!