A Pint and A Bite

A good beer tastes even better with good eats. Whether you’re craving hot wings, tacos, pizza, or a burger with your suds, area breweries have realized that a pleasurable customer experience is one that includes a menu of tasty beer-friendly fare.
Brewery food options can range from small nibbles to multiple-course cuisine and it’s all about the licensing, explained Steve O’Brien, head brewer at Elm City Brewing Company in Keene.
“We specifically have a brewpub license, which means we’re required to operate a full-service restaurant,” he said.
Operating a restaurant-first brewery means that the types of beer O’Brien makes are often different than you might see at other breweries without restaurants. He focuses on the beers that are most popular with Elm City’s clientele and that pair best with the food, generally offering between eight to 12 draughts on tap at a given time.
“We’re a restaurant that makes its own beer,” he said. “We do that exceptionally well.”
O’Brien has been head brewer at Elm City for the past three years and says that the most exciting aspect of his work tends to be the opportunity for collaboration between the brewery and the kitchen staff. The chef knows the flavors he’s looking for and is able to utilize the beers on tap in regular menu items such as beer-battered onion rings, beer cheese, and a chocolate mousse dessert made from stout, as well as using them creatively in the daily specials.
“I love to see the specials made with beer,” he said. “It’s a fun way to present a menu.”
Branch and Blade Brewing in Keene also recently opened its own kitchen that serves up a seasonal menu, and across the river in Brattleboro, Whetstone Station is a well-renowned waterfront brewpub, but other breweries around the region without chefs on staff are tapping into the culinary savvy of food truck owners to serve up sustenance alongside their brews. Modestman Brewing in Keene, Frogg Brewing in Marlborough, Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough, and West LA Beer Company in Swanzey are all partnering with a variety of food trucks on the weekends in the hopes of drawing hungry and thirsty crowds of customers.
Partnering with food trucks holds several advantages, said Oliver Levick, co-owner of Granite Roots Brewing in Troy. Granite Roots has been in business since 2016 and has brought in several local food trucks in the past on a one-off basis to set up and serve their delicious dishes.
This year, the brewery moved toward a more permanent food solution, Levick said, partnering with VictorEats Food Truck on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as bringing in the wood-fired pizzas of Blackfire Farm on Sundays. VictorEats is a new food truck from “MasterChef” finalist Danny Pontes-Macedo, and his partner, Carmello Pellegrino. Levick and Pontes-Macedo are longtime friends from the Boston area and when Levick pitched the idea to him to bring his food truck up to Troy this summer, Pontes-Macedo was excited to give it a shot.
VictorEats has been setting up at Granite Roots since mid-June and the response has been really positive so far, Levick said.
“Our customers are looking to eat food,” Levick said of these collaborative partnerships. “It’s hard for small operations to have the bandwidth for their own food solutions. We focus on beer; they focus on food.”
The food trucks benefit as well, knowing there is a guaranteed audience to rely on at the breweries, which are also often bringing in live music to entertain customers as they drink and nosh.
“Food, beer, and music is the recipe for success,” Levick said. “That’s the trifecta for an enjoyable afternoon.”
Elm City Brewing is at 222 West St. in Keene, at the Colony Mill. Visit elmcitybrewing.com for more information. Granite Roots Brewing is at 244 N Main St. in Troy. Learn more at graniterootsbrewing.com.