A Nod to Scotland at Rocky Meadow Farm

When Wayne LeClair bought a few hundred hilly acres in Francestown in the ‘80s, it was all forest. Today, the land has a house, about 70 acres of grassy fields and a couple dozen long-haired Scottish cattle.
LeClair’s farm — appropriately called Rocky Meadow Farm — raises grass-fed beef from a breed known as Scottish Galloway cattle. He sells sides of beef, 30-pound variety packs and ground beef directly to customers.
“It’s an old heritage breed from Scotland, and it’s very hardy and easy to take care of,” he said.
LeClair — an emergency-room doctor at Monadnock Community Hospital — grew up in Keene. Returning to the area for work, he was looking for a place to buy. “This couple from Pennsylvania had this wild land for sale,” he said. “ ... I could see its beauty. I could see its potential.”
Over time, he turned the 270 acres on Udall Road into a working farm, designing his home and carving fields out of the woods. It was painstaking work. First loggers would cut an area, then he had to clear out the rocks and stumps.
“You had to have some vision to see what you could do,” he said. “I think it worked out pretty well. It gave me an outlet for my builder, problem-solver personality, and I think it’s been fun to see it come together. A whole lot of work, but I don’t play golf, I don’t play tennis. I just do farming stuff.”
Today, it’s a beautiful sight. From his house, vivid green fields, interspersed with trees, extend toward the forested ridgeline of Crotched Mountain. From the uppermost field, you can look down on the entire farm, with a view of Pack Monadnock and North Pack Monadnock in the distance.
LeClair’s cattle are fed entirely on grass from his farm. In the summer, they move from field to field, grazing on thick tufts of grass. Meanwhile, LeClair is also harvesting grass from his fields for baleage, the cows’ winter feed. Though the grass is cut like hay, it’s wrapped in plastic when it’s still moist and ferments. LeClair said baleage is more nutritious and has more protein than hay because it’s not left in the sun as long.
An ancient breed originating in Scotland, Galloway cattle are “unrivaled as a grazing breed” and don’t need to be “finished” on grain to gain weight before slaughter, according to the Oklahoma State University Department of Animal Science’s website.
The shaggy Galloways also do well in cold weather thanks to their double coat, with a coarse outer layer to protect against wind and rain, and a softer layer underneath for warmth.
LeClair said he learned about the breed in the early 1990s, reading a farm journal article about a family raising them in Vermont. He bought a couple Galloways from them and hasn’t looked back since.
The Scottish breed is a good fit for New Hampshire, he said.
“They’re hardy,” he said. “They’re used to cold damp weather; they do really well in the winters that we have ... They’re a shorter, stockier breed, so they’re efficient.”
He said he works at keeping his cattle happy and healthy — though they can usually take decent care of themselves. They have a “mellow” personality.
z“They’re well taken care of,” he said. “They’ve got a pretty good life. It’s great grass, healthy. They get a lot of attention as far as moving to better grass when it’s time.”