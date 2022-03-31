A Night of Song & Dance

It was the community that is the cast and crew of the annual Keene Lions Club musical who stayed apart to keep each other safe in 2021; and now, that community has reconvened to serve as a spotlight emerging from dark times.
The annual Keene Lions Club musical is back next weekend: A Night of Song and Dance comes to the Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM for three performances next weekend, Friday, April 8 and two shows on Saturday, April 9.
It’s a departure from the full-scale Broadway show the cast normally performs—the 2022 musical is a cabaret-style show, with more than 20 numbers from various Broadway shows from classics like “Carousel” to more contemporary productions like “Dear Evan Hansen.” Many cast members have the opportunity to perform song and dance in the show as a solo or duet and in small groups.
Director Deanna Zilske pointed out that although this year’s show may look and feel different than shows from past years, A Night of Song and Dance is actually a nod to the origin of The Keene Lions Club productions. When the show began in 1952, she wrote in her program notes, it was a mix of songs and dances performed by members of the club for the local community. The first act is composed of music from productions that have occurred in the last 10 years; the second act includes songs from shows the club has yet been able to produce.
Zilske expressed the loss of last year’s show “was profoundly felt throughout this area and through each member of the cast, crew, audience and those who benefit from the fundraising that comes from this event” and that “as we sing and dance with each other this year, we do so with a deeper awareness of how lucky we are to be a part of this community of care.”
The songs chosen, she wrote, focus on welcoming, understanding, and coming together as a reminder “to look beyond our present moment, to have hope for our communal future, and to continue using the power of music to say the things we may not find the words for in our daily lives.”
Cast members of this year’s show have felt that community more than ever, whether they are new to the annual musical or seasoned veterans.
Sue Silver has been part of every Keene Lions Club annual show since 2005, starting with “The Music Man,” as a member of the stage crew or cast. She was already a club member and was urged to join the annual show by a co-worker.
“I love the camaraderie and the friendships,” she said of her experiences. “I like being part of something that brings the community together.”
This marks the second Keene Lions Club production in which Meagan Dame has performed; she also joined at the suggestion of a co-worker and was part of the ensemble in the club’s last production, “Mamma Mia,” in 2020.
Her performance background began 18 years ago when she was 11 years old performing in community and later, high school theater in her native Fitchburg, MA. She went on to perform in college and most recently before joining the Lions Club show with a group in Virginia.
She comes from a theater family: her mother worked as a stage manager and her brother performs as well.
When she did “Mamma Mia,” she didn’t know anyone in the group.
“I ended up making friends with the women in the cast; there was a core group of four to six of us who stayed close throughout the pandemic and beyond,” she said. “It’s been such an empowering thing to have this group of friends that sparked from a show. It says something about the group in general. We all enjoy being around each other.”
The 2022 show is also the second Keene Lions Club production in which Ren Doyle has participated. Doyle, who played Bill Austin in “Mamma Mia” in 2020, has a solo in this year’s cabaret.
Now a dispatcher with Southwestern NH District Fire Mutual Aid, Doyle is also a former Swanzey police officer for 11 years and got his start performing with his high school choir and drama club in his native state of Nevada. He went on to perform while a member of the military, where he met his wife, a Swanzey native. He got back on stage at Monadnock Regional High School, where his children attended and were part of the drama program. He performed alongside them in a production of “Fiddler on the Roof” in 2018 and in “Newsies” in 2019.
Keene Lions Club show and Monadnock Regional High School drama department choreographer, Kristen Leach, had urged him to audition for the Lions Club show.
“I like having the opportunity to perform with like-minded people,” said Doyle. “It’s the family of the Lions—these are all good-natured professionals that just come together for this one great thing every year.”
Josh Greenwald, a realtor working in his family’s long-established business in Keene, said although he has performed for most of his life, he had always felt intimidated to audition for the annual Lions Club show.
A trumpet player and pianist growing up, he didn’t perform in any other capacity until he turned 40 and won the annual Dancing with the Keene Stars competition in 2017. He later sang Frank Sinatra tunes with a local USO-style veterans benefit show and did some acting in a Small Pond Productions show.
While a Keene Lions Club member himself, he never felt prepared enough to audition for the annual show.
“They have their own stable of performers and everyone knows each other,” he said.
This year’s cabaret-style show, however, felt like a way in for him to showcase his specific talents—dance being at the top of the list. His partner in his duet, Richard Clough, was Greenwald’s dance instructor for Dancing with the Keene Stars.
“Everyone has welcomed me with open arms,” said Greenwald, who is also a Lions Club member.
“To see this end of it, and already know the result and the reason these shows are done makes it so meaningful for me,” he said. “I’m not just getting on stage and dancing—I’m working toward a cause in full support of the Lions and what their mission is.”
A Night of Song and Dance, the Keene Lions Club annual show, is next Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 9, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM, 20 Commercial Street, Keene. Tickets are $30 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org/showroom