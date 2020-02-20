A New Model for Animal Welfare

For over 145 years, the Monadnock Humane Society has served the Monadnock region by providing compassionate care and aid to animals and people. The citizens who joined together in 1875 to form the Keene Humane Society did so because they recognized that cruelty is the enemy of civilization and they wanted to alleviate suffering. They could not have imagined that their efforts would be continued and even expanded by equally passionate citizens and reverberate well into the 21st century.
The animal welfare field has changed drastically since then, but compassion remains at the heart of the work done by MHS, and we continue to see new trends and models developing. One model MHS is most aligned with and has officially signed onto to show its commitment to ensuring animals have the best outcomes is “socially conscious sheltering.”
A socially conscious shelter ensures that every unwanted or homeless pet has a safe place to go for shelter and care. MHS serves 44 towns and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to meet this need. And, as an open-adoption facility, it will never turn away any unwanted pets.
This type of shelter model also assesses the medical and behavioral needs of homeless animals to ensure these needs are thoughtfully addressed. MHS ensures that pets within the shelter are receiving timely and appropriate veterinary care and that mental health needs of animals housed in a shelter are understood. Enrichment is provided, including toys, exercise, space, elevated perching areas, hiding places and behavioral training.
A socially conscious shelter places every healthy and safe animal. At MHS, healthy is defined as a good or excellent prognosis for a comfortable life. Safe means that the animal has not exhibited behavior that is likely to result in severe injury or death to another animal or person. If a euthanasia decision needs to be made, it is never made based on how long a pet has been at the shelter, or the number of cages.
The socially conscious shelter model aligns shelter policy with the needs of the community. We are committed to communicating directly and intentionally with members of the community and other organizations we serve to ensure that we are meeting unmet needs. MHS is an integral part of the community and we have to remain fluid and adapt as the conversations change. Services such as the Animal Safety Net, emergency boarding, a pet food pantry, rabies vaccination/microchipping clinics and low-cost feline spay/neuter clinics are a few of the many services and programs MHS currently offers and will continue to build on.
Alleviating suffering and making appropriate euthanasia decisions is another aspect of the socially conscious shelter model. At MHS, each decision is made with all of the available information regarding an animal, both historically and through individual evaluation. If an animal suffers from a disease or injury that cannot be addressed with reasonable intervention, then euthanasia may be appropriate. These are very similar to the decisions made by pet owners for their beloved pets at the end of the animal’s life.
Socially conscious sheltering enhances the human-animal bond through safe placements and post-adoption support. MHS staff works hard to understand the lifestyle of the adopter and the needs and traits of the pet to make the best match possible. If, for any reason, the match doesn’t work out, MHS will always take the animal back. As part of its ongoing support, MHS does a post-adoption call, provides discounted training, rabies vaccinations, microchip/lost pet assistance, and makes staff available to answer questions regarding an adopted pet’s care. This is to ensure a successful future for the pet and owner.
The health, wellness and safety of animals for each community when transferring animals between communities is another important aspect in socially conscious sheltering. Moving dogs and cats from communities that do not have homes available for them to our community where people are actively seeking pets saves lives. MHS supports communities to work toward solving pet overpopulation. And as animals are moved, we help educate and support the overpopulated area about pet care.
Socially conscious sheltering reduces, manages and discloses risks for animals and people in the community that receives the animal(s). At MHS, we understand any infectious disease risks that might be brought into our area and proactively manage these risks. (Heartworm disease is a good example.) This is done through careful medical diagnosis and quarantine management with a highly trained staff and veterinary team.
As MHS adopts and expands on these principles and evolves to meet the needs of the community, we realize how fortunate we are to live in a region that understands and supports the work we do. It’s because of this support that MHS is able to accomplish so much. The organization receives no state or federal funding and is not affiliated with other national or international humane organizations such as the HSUS or ASPCA – instead, it relies on the generosity of the community for support.
For more information about MHS, visit www.monadnockhumanesociety.org. To learn more about the socially conscious sheltering model, visit scsheltering.org.