Breathing new life into old items. The concept is, of course, not a new one. People have been revitalizing and repurposing items forever. What’s old becomes new again!
Through my vintage shop, there are always many things coming in that need a little help. For example, vintage chairs arrived with really tacky fabric on the seat (totally not appealing to the eye). But a screwdriver, a staple gun and some new fabric totally saved the day! How about that old metal table on our porch? The amazing and vivid spray paint colors available now will make it pop… and put a smile on your face when you are done!
Do you have a wood piece that looks dull/dry or has some scratches? My go-to is Howards Butcher Block Conditioner (totally non-toxic and safe). You’ll be pretty amazed at how well it works! If it’s in really rough shape, well then… paint away!
Recently, a friend saved some pretty cool white tulip speaker bases from the 1970s from being thrown away. She took a long board and attached them to it and gave it to me as a gift. I then ordered some foam from Amazon (I got a great deal!) to fit it the board and pulled out some vintage orange fabric; my friend Arlene put it all together! Now I have another epic piece at the shop.
Let your creativity flow and enjoy spending time on a project. As we all know, we are home a little more these days and there are so many cool things you could do to give things new life again!