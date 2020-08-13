Clai Lasher-Sommers has faced challenges in the way of domestic violence that no one should have to endure. Five years ago, she decided to channel them into creating opportunity and more importantly, hope, for other survivors.
New Dawn Farm is a 68-acre vegetable, herb and flower farm and community-supported agriculture operation off Spofford Road in Westmoreland. It’s also the result of owner-operator Lasher-Sommers’ desire to not only feed the community but help women be self-sufficient by providing farming education.
All of the farmers she employs are young women — she has a full-time employee and two part-timers alongside herself working at the farm. She also takes on several graduate student interns every season from Keene State College’s dietician program and spends time and energy teaching them about farming and food production.
Her life story explains why: in 1970, Lasher-Sommers, who grew up in Westmoreland not far from the farm, was shot twice in the lower back with a deer rifle by her stepfather. She was 13. In addition to being a victim of domestic and gun violence, she also lived in poverty, with not a lot of food to eat.
The bullet that just missed her spine and exited partially paralyzed her for six months. After undergoing multiple surgeries, and 50 years later, the wound is still there.
Lasher-Sommers moved away from her hometown for nearly 40 years and returned to pursue an environmental studies graduate degree at Antioch University. She also became an activist in preventing easy access to firearms for those who shouldn’t have them and helping those who have suffered from the use of firearms in domestic violence cases.
She had been an avid gardener for many years and a CSA member.
“I thought, ‘What would it be like to take a small piece of land and see how many families you could feed on that small piece of land?’” she said, “to see if you could not only feed people but reclaim a space for women and children that had withstood gun violence?”
With the help of a fellow Antioch graduate student, Lasher-Sommers brought her concept to fruition, using low-till, regenerative farming practices. It replaces nutrients taken from the soil and adds some at the same time. No sprays or synthetic fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides are used. Hundreds of flowering plants to provide habitat and forage for pollinators, and cover crops are used.
“We try to keep the soil in good shape as easily as we can,” she said.
Because the farm is also committed to food access for those in need as they recognize the reality of rural poverty, New Dawn Farm grows specifically for Joan’s Pantry in Chesterfield, which is five minutes away. In addition to produce, the farm provides low-cost recipes using the weekly ingredients available on their shelves. The farm also donates seconds to the Community Kitchen in Keene, where the vegetables are prepared into freshly cooked meals; the farm collaborates with the community garden run by Antioch University students, which also grows vegetables for the Keene Community Kitchen.
New Dawn Farm sells vegetables through its farm stand, too, on Monadnock Menus and at the Brattleboro Farmer’s Market, as well as to restaurants and caterers in the area.
With the arrival of COVID-19, Lasher-Sommers didn’t know if the farm would even be in operation this year. Although the season began a bit late for them, they were able to open with some notable differences. Two-thirds of CSA shares (sold out already for the season) had to be delivered and all food has to be bagged for pick-up. Also, all staff have been wearing masks and gloves while farming. The farm stand is not open this season.
Now, Lasher-Sommers is looking to next year’s farm season, when she plans to try a French intensive gardening method using small plots rather than long rows.
“I’d like to grow different kinds of crops,” she said. “You can grow food in a small area. If people don’t have access to vegetables, it’s not good for the community as a whole.”