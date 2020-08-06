In a time where some of us are feeling very disconnected, the Retreat Farm in Brattleboro offers the community a connection to its history and a chance to enjoy some outdoor recreation for families.
While COVID-19 forced the farm to close its buildings to the public, the land surrounding them is open and welcoming for all to explore. The farm’s memberships are now available free of charge through the end of this year, and any previously paid memberships will be honored through the end of 2021.
The Retreat Farm has been around since 1837. It was built on ancestral Abenaki lands originally for the Brattleboro Retreat — a psychiatric hospital; it was the first hospital to ever operate an asylum farm and the fifth psychiatric hospital to offer humane treatment for its patients. The farm was put in place to provide food, fuel, outdoor therapy and nature activities for patients in the Brattleboro Retreat facility. But, because of changes in government policies, the farm could no longer run to service the Brattleboro Retreat and eventually a non-profit was created to keep the farm, its founding principles and its history alive.
With around 600 acres of land, the Retreat Farm offers 10 miles of trails and paths that are free for anyone to use, any time of the year, whether by foot, snowshoe, cross country skis or even by horse. No motorized vehicles are allowed though. Most of these trails were originally created by the Brattleboro Retreat in the 1800s and were revitalized in 2006 and 2007 to make them easier to follow. There is a detailed trail map available online at retreatfarm.org/retreat-trails. The map is also posted at the Retreat Farm itself. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines when visiting and enjoying their grounds. They also require everyone to wear a mask when unable to practice social distancing around other people.
Families visiting with children may enjoy a few different interactive walks the farm has available. Young children may enjoy the Children’s Story Book Walk, which is a nice, easy walk through the woods with the pages of a book displayed to read as you walk along the path. The book currently displayed is “Senorita Mariposa,” written by Ben Gundersheimer and illustrated by Marcos Almada Rivero. This story is about monarch butterflies and their migration. The walk passes by a children’s forest playground, made up of natural play structures.
Or take a stroll along the Woodlands Interpretive Trail, which is a one-mile walk featuring 18 different natural aspects pointed out along the way. This trail also has an accompanying MP3 recording available online visitors can listen to while walking this trail. If you’d rather just have a nice quiet walk to reflect, there is a labyrinth path in Hope’s Garden, which is surrounded by beautiful flowers, herbs and vegetables.
Trails aren’t all the farm has to offer though. Visitors are welcome to check out any of the animals there. There are chickens, pigs, sheep, goats and Carlos, an ox. All of the animals are fenced in; the farm asks that no one pet or feed the animals for the safety and well-being of everyone.
If you check online before your visit, you can see what pastures the animals will be in for that day, as they are rotating them around throughout the summer. They have also hosted outdoor social-distanced yoga and opened their land for the Brattleboro School of Dance so its students can safely dance while practicing social distancing.
Though the pandemic has shut down the Retreat Farm’s very popular children’s barn and activities, goat yoga and their weekly Food Truck Round-up, they are tentatively scheduling a one-time Food Truck Round-Up and a fall Harvest Festival for this fall, if restrictions are lifted when that time comes around.
The Retreat Farm is located at 45 Farmhouse Square in Brattleboro. They are open seven days a week from dawn to dusk. No entry to the buildings or use of facilities is permitted at this time. To make a donation, to help with the upkeep of the farm and trail, or for more information, visit retreatfarm.org or call (802) 490-2270.