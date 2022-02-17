What makes a really good pickle? A local pickle aficionado is hoping his business has the perfectly puckering recipe that will leave a craveable sour taste in your mouth.
Prime Brine Pickles is a one-man home-based operation and Keene owner Ian Michaels, 34, has been honing his pickling skills for a very long time. His small-batch, homestyle pickled products will remind consumers of their family’s prize pickle recipe from childhood.
The product line includes cucumber pickle options, from dill to spicy dill and more, as well as pickled beets, chili dilly beans, pickled asparagus, pickled eggs, and a pickled garlic and hot pepper combo that came about through a happy kitchen accident. He uses all-natural ingredients and sells everything priced between $5 for a pint and $10 for a quart.
Pickling spices may just have been running through his blood when he was born. His father was into making pickles and other fermented treats like sauerkraut and kimchi, while a love of gardening came from his mother. He hopes to delve more into the fermented foods down the road.
“Sharing food with people you love is one of the best feelings in the world,” he said of the personal rewards he has felt from his longtime pickling hobby.
Then, several years back, he made 80 half-pint jars for a friend’s wedding favor.
“That was a good day when I got that check and the subject line said ‘pickles,’” he recalled of the momentous business accomplishment, adding, “And they’re still married.”
But his focus on the pursuit really took off in 2020, he says, and the pandemic’s lockdown certainly gave him ample time to ramp up his production and promotion. Like many who took on new food-centric hobbies and DIY projects over the tumultuous past two years, Michaels’ love of growing, canning, and preserving food was only fueled by the world’s amplified support and appreciation for local food producers.
Although it became difficult to locate the requisite Mason jars at times, his sales indeed went up during the pandemic and Michaels feels that overall, the pandemic’s effects have been a silver-lining benefit to his company and to the pickling industry as a whole.
His personal favorite are the chili dilly beans, which others have told him they can eat from the jar in one sitting, although their crunchy goodness is also a nice topping for salads and as a Bloody Mary garnish.
“I love spicy foods and big, bold, punch-you-in-the-mouth flavors,” he said. “l sometimes have to stop myself from making everything spicy. It’s really hard to gauge [spiciness] because everybody is so different.”
That obsession confessed, of course he’s also tried his hand at limited runs of hot sauces, another passion. His most recent sauce used the indomitable ghost pepper, one of the world’s hottest chili peppers, with a Scoville Heat Unit score of 1,041,427 -- about 400 times hotter than Tabasco sauce and 200 times hotter than a jalapeño pepper.
He tries to balance the heat with flavor, he said, and one of his favorite products is his Sunburn Sauce, a habanero pepper and mango sauce.
He buys his produce from local suppliers, although he does wish he had the capacity to grow it all himself. Most of his production is done during the summer months around the local growing season and winter is a slower time of year. He still has product available for sale at this time and says his jars have an 18-month shelf life.
Michaels sees a lot of parallels between the popularity of local craft beer and small-batch food producers, and says this area of the country is a hot spot for both. Although he’ll never compete with the big pickle guys, what his business has going for it is unique vegetables and flavors and he’s banking on the belief that consumers will pay a little more for a local, high-quality mouth-puckering product.
So far, the business has built a following by word-of-mouth and some social media promotion through the Prime Brine Pickles’ Facebook and Instagram accounts and he has a website that is currently under construction.
“It’s been really fun getting the positive feedback,” he said. “My friends told me they were good, but the first time a stranger bought my pickles and wanted more was the best feeling.”
He’s also sold some products through a partnership with the Dusty Dog Farm farmstand in Keene and has goals to expand his reach to more local farmstands as well as farmers’ markets in the coming years. Currently, he has a day job at C&S Wholesale Grocers but has aspirations to one day be a full-time pickle entrepreneur.
“It’s the beginning of a beautiful journey,” Michaels said.
For more information or to purchase products, follow Prime Brine Pickles on Facebook and Instagram and stay tuned for Prime Brine’s complete website at primebrine.com where you can subscribe by email to be notified when the site goes live. Contact Michaels directly for products at primebrinepickles@gmail.com or (603) 762-5299.