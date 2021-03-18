A Letter from a Bygone Time

About 40 years ago, when I lived in Richmond with my parents, a stair tread going up to my third-floor bedroom in our circa-1820 house had split and needed repair. My dad and brother took the tread off to replace it with a new one. Concealed inside the staircase was a very old letter.
At the time, I thought it was a really neat find, but we did nothing more than carefully tuck it away. Several years later, I moved out, got married and took the letter with me. And I had forgotten about it until this winter when I was cleaning and rediscovered it. This time when handling the fragile and soiled envelope, it seemed to have more meaning. I carefully pulled the letter out and read it, as if for the first time, and was immediately drawn to find out who wrote it, where it came from and who the person was that it was addressed to. The envelope is quite tattered, but the letter, dated Aug. 3, 1896, is in wonderful condition, having been safeguarded inside the envelope for well over 100 years.
With the aid of a spy glass, I was able to unveil the postmark stamp — “Quaker Farms” — on the envelope. It’s addressed to Mrs. A. L. Shove, Richmond, N.H. (no street address or return address). The handwriting is cursive and quite beautiful. The writer talks about several different people in the letter and refers to the addressee as her aunt and uncle. She also talks about being persecuted for the church meetings they were having. A little research told me that Quaker Farms was in Oxford, Conn. So, I emailed the historical society there and that same evening I heard back from a lovely lady named Dorothy A. DeBisschop, an Oxford (Conn.) municipal historian. She, along with Nancy Farnum the Oxford Historical Society’s historian and researcher, helped unfold the mystery.
I sent them photos of the envelope and the letter. The historical society team was very excited to help me track down who wrote it. Within a few days, they had found the author: Nellie Hine, who had written the letter to her Aunt Almira. Below is Dorothy’s correspondence to me after the historical society’s research:
“According to p. 13 of the Oxford 1890 census, Charles Meigs lived with his sister Jane Lum and two
servants, one of whom was a Nellie Heine — suspect this is a misspelling of Hine, since Nellie in the letter mentions Grandmother Hine. Oxford Past lists a Nellie Loise Hine, born 1868 in Oxford, and
died in Oxford in 1922. She is buried in Brookside Cemetery. The Meigs’ house was at 429 Quaker Farms Road. My vote is that this is the Nellie who wrote the letter. She would have been a 10-minute walk from the Quaker Farms Post Office (491 Quaker Farms Road) and even closer to the hall on the corner of Hogsback Road, where the meeting she mentions was held. Since Mr. Meigs’s sister was Jane Lum, Nellie surely would have been acquainted with the Lum family (at 467 Quaker Farms Road). Nellie Hine was the younger sister of Theodore Hine, who lived at 16 Barry Road, which is now the home of the Nancy Farnum, who made the connections above. Thanks so much for sharing your letter with us. It’s a wonderful find and we enjoyed chasing down the details to share with you.”
I did a genealogy search for A.L. Shove, to whom the letter was addressed, and found that it was Almira Louise Parks, who in 1869 married George Franklin Shove; thus Mrs. A.L Shove. Nellie’s uncle, George, was a doctor in Richmond and the Baptist Church minister there 1882 to 1883. Nellie was born in 1869; she was 30 years old when she wrote this letter. She was the daughter of Almira’s sister Mary Holton Parks, who married Sherman Hine.
According to the genealogy, Nellie Hine never married and was a housekeeper for a Mr. Lum (his wife is mentioned in the letter). The genealogy also showed that Lizzie, who Nellie talks about in the letter, was her sister… “I went down to Mr. Russell’s last month to see Lizzie. He is real good to the child and to Lizzie. It will be a good home for her if she will only do right. I have talked to her and told her she could not keep from sin in her own strength without the help of God. He has said if we will confess our sins, he will forgive them.”
Lizzie is shown in the genealogy to have had a baby, Clara Elizabeth, born Jan. 4, 1895. Clara would have been 1 ½ years old when Nellie wrote this letter. Lizzie married Thomas Sweeney in 1896 and had a total of 10 children; it is noted that Thomas Sweeney was not the father of Clara.
George and Almira must have rented the upstairs of the house in Richmond that my family lived in. The letter most likely was read and placed on the staircase going up to the attic, where it long ago fell through the cracks. It is an intriguing 125-year-old story to piece together. Now, a mystery is unveiled.
A caption from the letter: “Last night the meeting in the hall was led by two ladies from Waterbury. They was to Theodore’s over Sunday. There are some around here that have tried to break up the meetings. They persecute us but we must respect it, for they done the same to Jesus.”