A Kitschy Mother’s Day

May is here and Mother’s Day is upon us! And we are all pretty sure this Mother’s Day will be amazing and we can finally hug those we may not have seen for a while. Let’s take a trip back in time, to Mother’s Day of past years. This will be sure to bring a smile to your face.
As I mention often, I am lucky to always be surrounded by fun items at my vintage shop. When special days or holidays roll around, I find it very exciting to see people scouting for that “just right” gift that will really take somebody back and at the same time show that a lot of thought was put into finding that certain item. Mother’s Day is no different!
As I was walking around my shop looking at all the different things that were surrounding me to photo for this article, certain things jumped out at me. They reminded me of things I would have given to my mother, Nana or Grammy. Take the picture of the vintage hair curlers and rain bonnet.....that would have been something I totally would have purchased going into a five & dime with a small bit of money as a child to buy something for one of my grandmothers. Just as is done today, handing your kiddo a few dollars to pick out something unique (on their own terms) from a store, and it could be as random as hair curlers!
Check out those colorful Avon boxes. Remember how popular Avon was back in the day? That definitely was the perfect gift (or at least it appeared to be at the time!). Couple that perfume and a beautiful locket that could hold a special picture or two, and you had an epic gift. What about those kitschy statues from the 1970’s? There was one for every occasion and every saying, and they are still popular collectibles today.
Enjoy this coming Mother’s Day. Find that really special item that will bring a big smile to their face. And remember, mother’s come in all shapes and forms; from close friends to grandparents, to single dads, etc. Time to be thoughtful and creative! Happy spring.
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.