A HUNDRED MILES OF BIRDS

The famous naturalist and writer, Edwin Way Teale, in 1951, wrote a book, North with the Spring, a trip from southern Florida to northern Maine, following the advance of Spring, a 17,000-mile journey, an auto journey he and his wife took.
The chapter, “A Hundred Miles of Warblers”, describes the migration of warblers, small birds returning from their winter homes in Central and South America to their breeding grounds here in New Hampshire and points north.
Near Asheville, North Carolina, he recounts seeing the great warbler waves pouring across the Appalachian Mountains. Wood Warblers follow the spring north as buds turn into leaves, and larvae hatch into caterpillars, providing food and energy for the small birds traveling thousands of miles mainly at night, resting and feeding by day, in late April and early May.
On May 4, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt, wrote to naturalist John Burroughs, telling him about his early morning walk around The White House grounds and the warblers he saw and heard, but how he needed Burrough’s eyes and ears to identify them. One bird puzzled him, a warbler with a chestnut cheek, the Cape May Warbler. In North Carolina, thousands of birds fly from ridge to ridge before dropping to the valley floor to rest and eat and gather strength for the next night’s flight.
By the second week of May, here in the Monadnock Region, the warblers and other migrants have reached their breeding homes and are establishing territories. By the time they reach Dublin they have fanned out over a wide expanse of territory from New England to Great Slave Lake in northwestern Canada.
Warblers with the greatest distances to travel are the first to set out on their northern migration. Those with the shortest flight, wintering in southern United States, are the last to commence their “North with the Spring” flight.
The Blackpoll warbler, many of which nest in Alaska, speed up their migration flight to 200 miles-per-day, while the average for most warblers is 35 miles-per-day.
By mid-May you will hear the songs of the warblers that end their migration here in Dublin, NH.
Among the warblers & other birds that cross the Appalachians on their way to the Monadnock Region breeding grounds are the following:
Nashville Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Magnolia Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Black-Throated Blue Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Cerulean Warbler, Black & White Warbler, American Restart, Ovenbird, Mourning Warbler, Canada Warbler, Northern Waterthrush, Louisiana Waterthrush and the Common Yellow-throat.
Thrushes nesting in the Monadnock Region, leaving out Robins and Bluebirds, also thrushes include:
Hermit Thrush
Veery
Wood Thrush
Swainson’s Thrush – on Mt. Monadnock above 2,000 feet.
Warblers and thrushes can be identified by the beautiful and distinctive songs of the male warblers and the flute-like songs of the thrushes, especially in the evening by the thrush family.
Warblers and thrushes arrive during the first weeks of May, generally on warm, humid days with southern winds. Many of these birds spend the winter in Central and South America and undergo long and difficult flights to reach their breeding grounds in May.
To select a few of these birds for closer inspection
I recommend two thrushes and two warblers.
Hermit Thrush
Brownish above with a spotted breast, white eye ring and a reddish tail. It’s flute-like song is often rated the most beautiful in the bird world. It has been compared to the oboe and the flute. The song is often performed just before sunrise and just after sunset.
The nest is usually on the ground. 4 bluish eggs are the normal clutch.
Wood Thrush
Larger and chunkier than the Hermit Thrush. Reddish-brown upper body with bold black spots on a white breast.
Nest is built of dried leaves and lined with fine rootlets in a sapling. Leaf mold, rather than mud is used which is why the nest survives the winter. Often times cellophane and cigar wrappers are used in the outer nest construction. 3-4 eggs are the normal clutch. Occasionally, it is victimized by the Cowbird who will lay one of her own eggs in the thrush’s nest.
Yellow Warbler
Abundantly found near water. It is green to yellow-green above and yellow below. The male has chestnut streaks on underparts and crown.
Builds a compact nest of plant fibers in a bush or sapling. It will roof over a nest if a Cowbird lays eggs in its nest. A nest in Toronto had five stories of eggs before the female warbler was able to raise its own family.
Blackburnian Warbler
This strikingly beautiful warbler, in the male bird, has a flaming orange throat and a white panel in the wings. It is a common bird in coniferous forests.
This bird nests high on Mt. Monadnock and has a very high-pitched song which many people cannot hear.
Its nest is located some 50-70 feet high in hemlock and spruce trees. It winters in the Andes of South America.