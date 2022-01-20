A Hug in a Bowl

January is National Soup Month and is anyone really surprised? January is undoubtedly the most frigid month of the year here in New England and as we huddle under our sofa blankets the cold can feel paralyzing. Even as I write this column, the thermometer outside my kitchen window has plunged below zero degrees for the second evening in a row.
Acclaimed Miss Manners columnist Judith Martin once wrote this apropos tribute to the humble pot of soup: “Do you have a kinder, more adaptable friend in the food world than soup? Who soothes you when you are ill? Who refuses to leave you when you are impoverished and stretches its resources to give a hearty sustenance and cheer?
Who warms you in the winter and cools you in the summer? Yet who also is capable of doing honor to your richest table and impressing your most demanding guests? Soup does its loyal best, no matter what undignified conditions are imposed upon it. You don’t catch steak hanging around when you’re poor and sick, do you?”
Preach, Miss Manners, preach. There is no greater comfort to me on a cold winter’s day than to see and smell a pot of soup or stew simmering away in the kitchen. It’s definitely a top-of-the-list weekend priority, and often a weekday slow cooker staple.
From tomato to tortilla, split pea to beef stew, the options are endless and soup flavors abound. The recipe I’m including here is one of my favorite adaptations that was first introduced to me by a former Sentinel graphic designer named Danielle a few years ago and it quickly became one of my go-to soups for winter.
This chicken pot pie soup is a slow cooker recipe, although it could probably be easily made on the stovetop as well. It’s one of those recipes where generally you already have all the ingredients on-hand, except perhaps the puff pastry. If puff pastry isn’t your thing, I’ve even made it substituting a fluffy biscuit on top instead and that was equally delicious, maybe even more so.
The original recipe called for fresh rosemary and thyme, but those are scarce here in the wintertime so I’ve always used dried herbs in this recipe and those will flavor it just fine. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs seem to produce the same results as both are shredded after cooking.
Another shortcut in the original recipe is to utilize a bag of frozen mixed carrots and peas rather than a fresh carrot, but I just go with whatever I have on-hand. I also rarely include the fresh parsley garnish.
And don’t feel tied to the heavy cream either. I generally substitute half and half or 2% milk without any issue. The flour and cornstarch thicken this soup up regardless to a gravy-like consistency. If you want a thinner broth, just skip the cornstarch.
This soup is rich, creamy, and tastes exactly like Grandma’s chicken pot pie. It’s warm and comforting on a cold day, like a hug in a bowl.
Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Adapted from pinchofyum.com
Ingredients:
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts or 4 thighs
Salt and pepper
1 medium onion, diced
2–3 cloves garlic, minced
Pinch of dried rosemary
Pinch of dried thyme
32 oz. chicken broth
2 medium red potatoes or 1 large russet potato, diced
2 medium carrots, diced
1 cup frozen peas
2 tbsp. flour
1 cup heavy cream, half and half, or milk
3 tbsp. cornstarch
1 sheet puff pastry
OPTIONAL: fresh chopped parsley to garnish
Instructions:
Place chicken, salt and pepper, onion, garlic, rosemary, thyme, broth, potato, and carrot in a slow cooker and cook on high for 3 hours. Remove the chicken to shred and return to pot. Whisk flour and cream/milk together (warm the cream/milk for best thickening results) until smooth and add to slow cooker with frozen peas and keep on high heat for another hour or so. To thicken, whisk cornstarch with a little bit of cold water and add to slow cooker. Cut puff pastry sheet into desired shapes and bake according to package directions. To serve, add optional parsley for color before dividing soup among bowls and topping with puff pastry