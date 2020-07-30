The Prohibition era killed the New England hops industry. The L’Etoile family is among those bringing it back online today, one brew at a time.
Four Star Farms grows nine varieties of hops on 17 acres situated along the banks of the Connecticut River. The name Four Star Farms comes from the owners’ surname, L’Etoile, which means “the star” in French.
When Bonnie and Eugene L’Etoile bought a former dairy farm in Northfield, Mass., and started farming in 1986, there were “four stars” working hard to make it succeed. Today, that family continues to grow. The couple’s two sons, Jacob and Nathan, were raised on the farm; both live there today with their respective families and are actively involved in different aspects of agriculture.
Elizabeth L’Etoile married into the L’Etoile family and is the business’ director of sales and marketing.
There was a booming hops economy pre-Prohibition, she explained. “It was a culmination that led to [hops production] moving to the Pacific Northwest. It’s rainy [in New England], there’s an extended cold spring and a lot of disease pressures coming from that climate. Hops enjoy a nice arid environment. Then Prohibition came along and shut down the market here.”
The institutional knowledge and infrastructure for the hops economy went away as well.
“About 100 years later we’re starting to see the idea of hops production coming back, and with real benefits to offset challenges of doing it [in New England],” L’Etoile said.
The key to New England hops-growing is wrapped up in one word: terroir. Where the farm is located, there’s Hadley silt loam. The farm has 18 feet of topsoil that is irrigated by the river nearby.
“All the quality from growing conditions that affect the plant goes into flavors and aroma,” she said.
Bonnie and Eugene began growing hops and grains about a decade ago — the farm was started in the ‘80s to grow turf for the landscaping industry. That has taken a backseat to hops.
“The housing market tanked, but they had a love of good craft beer,” L’Etoile said.
They continue to focus on how to grow hops well and innovatively, starting with a small test pot with a row or two of each variety to see how they would do. They were working with no information on disease resistance. The varieties that were successful they grow today.
“As we become more knowledgeable, the quality keeps getting better and better,” L’Etoile said.
Now the farm helps to produce between one and three million pints of beer annually. That includes (in addition to customers across New England) some locally produced beer, including that served at Branch and Blade and Brewing and at Elm City Brewing Company, both in Keene.
Four Star Farms hops are predominantly used in New England-style IPAs, or India Pale Ales, with citrus notes.
Environmental responsibility is equally important to the Four Star Farms family as their business itself, which is why they utilize integrated pest management in growing all of their crops. This ecosystem-based strategy focuses on long-term prevention of pests or their damage through a combination of techniques. Pesticides are used only after monitoring indicates they are needed according to established guidelines, and treatments are made with the goal of removing only the target organism, minimal risk to human health and the environment.
The family also is planning to open a brewery and taproom that will create educational opportunities for customers.
First and foremost, a sense of community is what the L’Etoile family works to maintain at Four Star Farms.
“There are so many breweries out there looking to form these relationships,” L’Etoile said. “Farms that provide ingredients to local brewers make this connection and create a better local economy.”