A Hoppy Hobby

With the increasing popularity of specialty craft beers has come a growing interest in a new hobby: do-it-yourself home brewing.
According to Zach Cooper, co-owner of Brewtopia in Keene, which sells specialty craft beers as well as homebrew supplies for aspiring brewers, more and more people are jumping into the trending hobby – in addition to beer, he said homebrewing cider has become very popular throughout the Monadnock region.
“The main advice I give to people is to start simple,” he said, noting there are two routes aspiring brewers can take. “You can do it on a stovetop, using grains, hops and yeast, or there’s the simpler method of a ‘brew-in-a-bag’ kit. It’s basically like making a cake with a mix versus from scratch. You have a similar outcome, but one is a little easier.”
Various types of homebrew kits include the grains and other ingredients (and recipes) needed to make different types of beer, as well as cinder, mead and wine.
Cooper typically suggests to people who are first starting out to go with the simpler and less expensive route, “because what if they don’t like [brewing] as much as they thought they would. If they do end up liking it and wanting to do more, they can always just come back for more advice and other equipment.”
It’s a hobby that takes some trial-and-error, and contrary to what some believe, it’s not too expensive to start. Brewtopia provides not only the supplies, but also equipment for homebrewing – from grains, barley, hops and yeast to test equipment, bottles and books (such as How To Brew: Everything You Need to Know to Brew Great Beer Every Time by John J. Palmer).
“There are a lot of resources out there to brew at home,” Cooper said.
No shortage of craft brew
In addition to some long-established breweries – including Elm City Brewing in Keene, Seadog Brewing Co. in Exeter and Harpoon Brewery in Windsor, Vt. – breweries of all sizes have been popping up throughout the Monadnock and southern Vermont regions, making everything from hoppy IPAs, sours and wheat beers to hard cider.
Among them:
Ashuelot Brewing Co., Richmond
Granite Roots Brewing, Troy
Branch and Blade Brewing, Keene
Frogg Brewing, Marlborough
For more information about getting started with homebrewing, whether that’s beer, cider, mead or even distilling liquor, call Brewtopia at (603) 357-7773 or visit brewtopianh.com.