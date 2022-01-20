Last Saturday, Tom Hasselmann, who runs Iron Kettle Farm in Walpole with his fiancé Sarah Sinclair, had a list of daily chores in mind. But hours later, he was instead posting a picture of a freshly cleared sleigh trail tackled by tractor.
Though they wear many hats around the farm, from hauling water and grain for other animals to pulling a classic carriage for weddings, Iron Kettle’s three Percherons really shine in the winter. “Bob, Barney and Kooper are the horses. They are a big part of our farm,” Hasselmann described.
It’s at this time of year that Iron Kettle’s beautiful draft horses help create the magic of sleigh rides, taking happy adventurers trailside around the property of the farm. Purchased in 1978 by Hasselmann’s parents, Iron Kettle got its name from the large cast iron kettle that was already there after the sale. “It was more of a homestead back then, not really for producing resale goods,” Hasselmann explained.
Now he’s purchasing the farm from his folks, who have retired, and he’s excitedly putting a whole new spin on things. Farming is a pretty natural fit as he’s no stranger to hard work. He was a locomotive engineer for 18 years and then grew fruit commercially for an orchard before making farming his full-time gig.
He said of his other half, “Sarah has a background in engineering and has been serving our country for her career.” She spent eight years with the army during multiple deployments overseas and now serves in the air national guard. “We have started the farm as it sits now from scratch,” Hasselmann said, and they’ve acquired many local fans.
“Our main product is pork, but we also have a small beef herd, lambs, and many goats,” Hasselmann said. Eggs, blueberries, fresh-pressed apple cider, and Thanksgiving turkeys are also part of their repertoire. “What sets us apart, I believe, is just being involved in the community,” Hasselmann noted.
People love to bring their kids to see the animals and tour the farm. The farmers try to make it a special experience and try to answer any questions visitors might have. “Education on where their food comes from helps, too,” Hasselmann said.
On average, Iron Kettle has about 30 to 70 pigs year-round. “We keep 10 to 15 sows for breeding for piglets to sell,” Hasselmann described. 50 to 75 goats populate a small dairy herd and large meat herd, and there are also seven beef cows at the farm. Add to that rabbits, turkeys, and 350 laying hens with 250 more chicks arriving soon, and you’ve got quite the active crew.
Of course, what farm would be complete without a trusty canine sidekick? In this case, it’s a livestock guardian dog, Orion. A Great Pyrenees puppy, he’s learning the ropes and becoming an integral part of daily farm life at Iron Kettle.
This time of year is an important one as the farm gears up for the sap to flow. “We have a small-scale maple operation. We produce about 50 gallons a year, all wood-fired,” Hasselmann said. They take a very traditional approach with no modern reverse osmosis or vacuum systems. “In fact, we use the horses to harvest the firewood and gather the sap whenever we can,” he explained.
While the weather has had its ups and downs so far this winter, he remains cautiously optimistic. “Hopefully Mother Nature is good to us; it’s all up to her,” he said.
In addition to the small shop right at the farm at 257 Cold River Road in Walpole, local supporters can get their hands on Iron Kettle’s products throughout the region. Their meats are available at Stonewall Farm in Keene, the Drewsville Store in Walpole, the South Acworth Village Store, and Bascom Road Blueberry Farm in Newport. The biggest selection of their goods during the growing season can be found at Pete’s Stand on Rt. 12.
For details, questions, visits, or sleigh rides, social media is the easiest way to reach the farmers. Follow their pages at Facebook.com/ironkettle.farm and Instagram.com/ironkettlefarm. You can also email ironkettlefarmnh@gmail.com to get in touch.