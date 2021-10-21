A History Lesson on Halloween!

You may be very surprised to know that Halloween and Thanksgiving have some common origins! Here is your history lesson for today! As I mention quite often, I love to interview folks who have certain areas of knowledge when I write. A big thank you, to John and Tina Bruno for their incredibly insightful information.
Most people know that Halloween is a holiday celebrated each year on October 31, and that the tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced “sow-in”) when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1st as a time to honor all saints. Soon, All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, and later Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings, wearing costumes and eating yummy treats.
This is where Thanksgiving enters the picture via Ragamuffin Day. Funny thing is, I had no idea about Ragamuffin Day…. but I always remember when I was dirty or disheveled as a kiddo….my Grammy would say I looked like a Ragamuffin!
Again, most people know that the event that Americans commonly call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. Thanksgiving has been celebrated nationally on and off since 1789. In 1863 President Lincoln proclaimed a National Day of Thanksgiving to be celebrated on the last Thursday in November, all at the urging of New Hampshire native Sarah J. Hale! In 1942 President Roosevelt formalized a permanent observation date of the fourth Thursday in November.
Ragamuffin Day started somewhere around 1870, a few years after President Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday. Ragamuffin Day took place on Thanksgiving, and typically involved children going from door to door asking for candy or money. These children were originally dressed in the style of the homeless with rags and oversized clothing to look like beggars. In coming years, children dressed as sailors, bandits and Disney characters. In the 1930’s, the begging tradition was superseded by Ragamuffin parades, a predecessor of Thanksgiving Day parades. As Halloween became more and more popular after the Great Depression, Ragamuffin events became less popular on Thanksgiving and were combined with Halloween. However, in many sections of the New York Metropolitan area children continue the traditions into the present day.
It wasn’t until the 1950’s that monster costumes came into the scene, and then in the 1960’s it became popular for adults to partake in the festivities, too with their own parties (such as what we know today). Vintage Halloween items are incredibly collectible, especially ones from the turn of the century through the 1940’s. If you see any at a local sale, make sure you buy them.
So, when the Trick or Treaters arrive this year, give them a piece of turkey and watch their reaction! There’s your history lesson! Happy Halloween!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.