A Hike to the Perry Reservation in Rindge

People driving Route 124 in Sharon see a Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests sign identifying The Perry Reservation located just west of where the road bridges the Gridley River. It makes a motorist wonder what is there. ELF Weekly wondered, too. So, they assigned this writer to tell you about the reservation.
The 528-acre property abuts the 1,494-acre Annett State Forest and it is basically undeveloped woodland and home to such critters as ruffed grouse, bobcat, bear, coyote, deer and moose. It also contains a large segment of the Gridley River drainage. The property, which is in Rindge, Sharon and New Ipswich was donated to SPNHF by Lenna Perry, of Jaffrey, fifty years ago in 1971. It has not been developed with amenities like hiking trails and its primary recreational use seems to be hunting. According to Matt Scaccia of SPNHF the property is subject to an easement held by the Nature Conservancy.
“In 2002 it was designated as an ecological preserve,” Scaccia said. “It is protected from activities such as commercial timber harvesting and it is what we call a ‘forever wild area.’”
Upon her passing in 1986 Perry willed additional properties to the Forest Society, including the 958-acre David Wilson land that also protects the Gridley River watershed and the Perry forest off Sherwin Hill Road in Jaffrey and Rindge. All together Perry gifted 1,607 acres to SPNHF.
One approximately three-quarter mile woodland cart path bisects the Perry Reservation, leading the explorer into Annett State Forest and to Hubbard Pond Road, an unmaintained Class 6 dirt and gravel road that leads to the jewel of Annett State Park, the 181-acre Hubbard Pond after an additional two-thirds of a mile walk.
Parking for the reservation is limited. At the access gate on Route 124 there is only room for a single vehicle, although a gravel roadside pull-over a few hundred feet west of the entrance can accommodate a couple additional vehicles.
Hikers will find the cart road through the reservation is only kept up by users, who, according to the tracks they have left, appear to be primary mountain bikers and motorcycle trail bikes. The first animal tracks I encountered on my walk were those of a moose. This wasn’t a big surprise, since the Rt. 124 area known as the Sharon Flats has been the site of multiple moose/motor vehicle collisions in the past. The only animal of note I encountered on my walk was a whitetail deer. The deer got a better look at me than I did of it. My view was that of a big white tail bouncing through the woods.
This old cart road is generally easy walking through mixed woodlands, but it also has several wet and muddy stretches that call out for rubber boots or short bush-whacking work-arounds. This cart path ends at Hubbard Pond Road. To go to Hubbard Pond, take a right. When Hubbard Pond Road forks, take the left-hand gated fork to reach the dam and shoreline of Hubbard Pond. Keep an eye out for waterfowl like Great Blue Herons, ducks and geese.
The shoreline of this impoundment is free of the typical summer homes associated with most Southern New Hampshire bodies of water. The only structures are those of Audubon’s Camp Wildwood at the southern end of the pond.
The pond offers good fishing for warmwater species like bass, pickerel and perch and is popular with local anglers who access a car-top boat launch via a dirt Road from Cathedral Road in Rindge just south of the Annett Wayside Park. Annett State Park is the site of a former Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) work camp from the depression era. That camp was reopened to harvest downed timber following the Hurricane of ’38.
That wayside park on Cathedral Road offers amenities like picnic tables and a hiking path.