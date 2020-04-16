With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting hard around the globe, many communities have stopped in their tracks. Small businesses have been forced to close, schools are out of session indefinitely and many essential workers have been placed on the front lines, risking their lives every day for their communities in ways they never could have imagined.
While the hectic upheaval is hard to ignore, it’s always nice to take a step back and appreciate the light amid the chaos. Although the pandemic is in full swing, local citizens have been stepping up to the plate and doing their part to ensure the safety and health of their fellow community members.
One particular Monadnock community member stands out: Cathy Furze. Furze has been a Jaffrey resident for the better part of 30 years, with all seven of her kids going through the town’s school system. She is currently the owner of Jaffrey’s Country Bridals, which she affectionately calls her “baby,” a quaint bridal boutique located in downtown Jaffrey. With everything going on lately, Furze was forced to close down the shop indefinitely. But she hasn’t let the pandemic keep her from staying busy, as she quickly put a small team together to help fight the health pandemic head on.
“I’ve been sewing since I was five,” Furze said. “When [Monadnock] Hospital put out a request and asked if anyone would want to make a few masks, it just seemed like the next logical thing to do.”
Furze and her two granddaughters, Conant High School students and Country Bridal employees Mia Caron and Alison Asaff, got to work right away. Every day, they sew for about two hours – it’s work that is not only benefitting the community, it’s also helping Mia and Alison, whose school year has changed drastically in the midst of pandemic-related shutdowns. Both girls needed to meet their community service hours before the end of the school year to earn credits. At this point, according to Furze, they’ve accomplished those hours, and more.
Another one of Furze’s employees, Kelly Buchanan, has also been sewing masks from her own home in Jaffrey.
The group has been using a variety of cotton fabrics – some that have been donated, and some that has been stashed away for years. Furze uses cotton sheets to line the masks and adds a layer of interfacing. The masks are a variety of fun prints and colors, based on what fabrics they’ve found.
The ladies’ mask takeover didn’t stop at the hospital either.
“So far, we’ve sewn them for the Monadnock Hospital, Monadnock Family Services, visiting nurses who have contacted us directly, and both Pizza Barns [in Jaffrey and Peterborough] have requested some masks,” Furze said.
Most recently, the ladies were in the middle of a batch for the Rindge Fire Department.
Furze has been giving masks to anyone and everyone who needs them, she said. Families with health issues, members of the Hope Fellowship Church in Jaffrey, and her own kids and grandkids have all been fully stocked with these hand-crafted masks. So far, she and her granddaughters have sewn about 240 masks.
“We’ve even stopped a few elderly folks on the street who didn’t have masks on,” Furze said. “The goal is to get the masks out to as many people in need as we possibly can. Hopefully this [pandemic] will come to an end sooner rather than later.”
People like Furze act as a guiding light in these troubling times. It’s easy to notice all of the negatives, but it’s always nice to take the time to thank those who are doing their part to keep the community healthy and safe.
Furze encourages anyone who needs masks to reach out to her via email at info@countrybridals.com – she and her team say they will gladly put some together.