Omlet, a sweet lab mix, arrived at Monadnock Humane Society back in October from the Stratham-based New Hampshire SPCA shelter after it seized a large number of dogs from a hoarding case. They reached out to MHS and several other New Hampshire shelters for help; each organization took in several dogs. Because there were so many in this home (and so few humans), Omlet was not properly socialized during the early, formative stages of his life, which made him apprehensive around new things and very skittish around people. It became clear that Omlet would need to be adopted by a patient and understanding family who would help him navigate the world and all of the wonderful things life has to offer. He needed a second chance and help finding his forever family.
The shelter team at MHS began working with Omlet as soon as he arrived, giving him positive reinforcement and building trust in humans — something he never had before. They recognized his potential and provided him with a consistent routine, socialization, fun activities and encouragement. It wasn’t long before Omlet started to trust, gain confidence and come out of his shell. When he first arrived at MHS, he did nothing more than sit in his crate. He didn’t want to play or interact with anyone.
Meanwhile, a family in the community had been searching for a dog to add to their family. They read about Omlet in a local newspaper and immediately knew they had to come meet him, which they (along with their existing dogs) did on Dec. 10. There was a wonderful chemistry, so the family decided Omlet needed to join their clan.
Now, he’s so much better — his mom and dad say he fits right in, as if he’s always been a member of the family. He has formed an amazing bond with his new dad and goes everywhere with him including on hikes and snowshoeing adventures. He remains a little apprehensive about new people, but it is caution rather than fear. With ongoing love and patience, his new family is confident he will conquer that challenge too.
Because his new mom and dad had previously worked in animal shelter settings, they knew it might take months for Omlet — renamed Samilton Omlet, along with a few nicknames: Sammy Sam-Sam, Samilton Sam, and of course Good Great Boy — to get settled, learn how to accept affection, and how to just be a regular dog. The family was pleasantly surprised that within just a few days, Samilton was already begging for treats, crawling into the king-sized bed and asking for hugs (which he now LOVES). They credit this fast adjustment, in part, to the work that MHS did with him before his adoption, and to the belief that rescue dogs are truly grateful when they are adopted into a loving, caring, patient home.
Samilton also adjusted so quickly because he had a confident dog to shadow and to learn how to approach and investigate new things. Austin, his new dog brother, is certainly showing Samilton the ropes. The pair’s favorite games are “get the stick,” “hide mom’s shoes,” and “who can lay on top of who.” Needless to say, they’re now best friends.
Samilton and his new family recently went on a Florida vacation where he thrived and learned that life is GREAT! He learned all about the beach and how much fun it can be, even for a dog. Samilton went to a giant dog park every day and visited a dog-friendly botanical garden, and also learned how to paddleboard with help from his buddy, Austin.
Samilton no longer has the broken look in his eyes he had when he arrived at MHS. Instead, his eyes now shine with excitement because he is so happy and loved in his new home. Not only has Samilton made lots of new dog friends, he’s made a lot of new human friends too. For him, that is truly amazing.
His mom and dad are taking every new situation as it comes and working at whatever pace Samilton feels most comfortable. According to the family, they are so grateful for the work MHS did with Omlet; the relationship and trust built with MHS staff and volunteers was critical for him to help build the skills he needed. And it has allowed him to form a healthy relationship and bond with his new family members.
Samilton is becoming the dog that MHS and his new mom and dad knew he was meant to be. His family hopes that by sharing his story, more people will give pets like Samilton Omlet a second chance, because that’s all they need.
If you’ve been looking for a pet that will fit perfectly with your family, maybe now is the time to take a chance on one of the wonderful animals at Monadnock Humane Society. For more information, visit monadnockhumanesociety.org or call (603) 354-4004. Donations are always accepted, as well, which can help make more happy tails come true.
Dorothea Hasselmann is a shelter technician at Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey.