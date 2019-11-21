A Hands-On Product from a Hands-On Student

Before sitting down at his computer to design his capstone project for the Sustainable Product Design and Innovation (SPDI) major at Keene State College, Brandon Bernier met with Cheryl Jessie, an occupational therapist who works at Antrim Elementary School.
“I asked her, ‘What don’t you like about your workspace? Is organization an issue?’ ” Brandon said of their discussion.
The basis of product design is to figure out your user needs, he said, and he hoped to come up with an item that Jessie could use in her work with students who have a range of disabilities. The conversation led him to come up with an idea for a toolkit that would hold a variety of activities kids can use to develop their fine motor skills.
The result was the Honey Pod, a honeycomb-shaped carrier containing several compartments, each of which holds an activity – game, puzzle or toy – designed to help kids work on their manual dexterity. Creating the Honey Pod was a perfect activity for Bernier, who’s a hands-on kind of guy.
A senior who grew up in the Monadnock Region, he worked in machine shops after graduating from Monadnock Regional High School. He came by his propensity for mechanical work honestly – his dad, Norman Bernier Jr., was a machinist at Kingsbury Corp., and his grandfather, Norman Bernier Sr., ran his own tool and die shop in Worcester, Mass.
When Bernier was ready to continue his education, he enrolled part time at River Valley Community College and then transferred to Keene State, where SPDI (pronounced “speedy”) was a great fit. The program, as the college website puts it, “approaches the artistic, scientific, and technical aspects of designing consumer products from a viewpoint that values sustainability and sound business practices. Hands-on, project-based learning gives students the tools and experience for jobs in this fast-moving environment.”
He’d entered the work force after high school because he wasn’t sure what career path he wanted to take, and after trying out community college classes in drug rehabilitation he realized he was more suited to an engineering track.
“I’m good at it, and I enjoy it,” he said.
Now a senior, Bernier has continued to work as a machinist while attending college, which has been a six-year journey. He began his capstone project last spring. The idea of creating something for use in an occupational therapist’s classroom came out of a conversation with his girlfriend Katherine Lescarbeau, a kindergarten teacher at Antrim Elementary School.
Once he had a sense of the types of activities that would help kids develop motor skills, and determined that an accompanying carrying case would help the occupational therapist organize her equipment, he drafted some concepts using CAD (computer aided design) software. He hit upon the honeycomb design with separate compartments that lock together into a case.
The next step was making a prototype using a 3-D printer. Instead of ink, the printer uses plant-based plastic that is melted down into three-dimensional shapes.
The toolkit Bernier created was so successful that Keene State’s dean of sciences, sustainability, and health, Dr. Karrie Kalich, asked him to present his project to a group of visiting high school guidance counselors so they could share with their students the kind of work being done by SPDI majors. To make the presentation, he had to borrow the Honey Pod from Jessie, who is using it regularly with the kids she works with in Antrim.
His dream is to one day have his own studio and shop where he can develop products and produce them. For now, he’s looking into ways to market his toolkit, and is talking with a professor about doing an independent study course in the spring to undertake some of the preliminary work, like applying for a patent, figuring out how to make the production process cost-effective and crowdsourcing funding.
“There were times when I wondered, ‘Am I in the right place?” he said. “But then this project and the reception I got from it made me realize I’m right where I need to be. I’m on the path I want to be on.”