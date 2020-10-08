A Gambol Along Country Roads

Hancock (N.H.)/Sargent Camp/Eastview; 10.6 miles; moderate. Total elevation gain: 775 feet. This is a pastoral ride that includes one of the prettiest back roads in the Monadnock Region.
This is a “wowsville” ride with wonderful terrain diversity, consistent historic architecture, almost no traffic, and it passes through an array of conservation lands. It’s definitely top 10 in terms of beauty and the right balance between effort and loveliness.
Begin in the center of Hancock, parking to the left of the post office in the Norway Pond Beach parking lot. We’ll start with a plummet down Route 137 leaving Hancock, but after that there’s going to be both flat stretches and a lot of moderate hills for the next six or seven miles. On Middle Road, enjoy a nice ramble through farmland and see how many different domesticated creatures you can spot at Clear Brook Farm (i.e. horses, ponies, llamas, turkeys...). Then the climbing starts. Climb a bit, turn off Middle Hancock Road onto Vatcher Road, and continue to climb on a three-stepped hill until you get almost to the top at a bridge across Half Moon Pond.
Stop here to enjoy this remarkable bit of engineered landscape. You’ll see Half Moon Pond is extended into a channel that is dammed and continues under the dam to the east, bony and dry. In 1936, a flood on the Nubanusit Brook (we’ll follow it a little later) destroyed much of downtown Peterborough — to avoid a recurrence, the Edward McDowell Dam was built to protect that downtown area.
In the event of a really big flood, the water backs up from McDowell Reservoir and if the flood pond gets really high, it backs up through about five miles of marshes into Half Moon Pond. If it gets really, really high, Half Moon Pond overflows the dam underneath and flows down that dry channel into Ferguson Brook and then into the Contoocook River, a few miles below Peterborough, thus saving downtown Peterborough from being flooded again. We have the Army Corps of Engineers to thank for the preservation of these thousands of acres of wetlands and forests that provide excellent wildlife habitat.
Jump back in the bike saddle, up a bit of a hill, and then turn right on Sargent Camp Road for a swoop down through Sargent Camp, a retreat center owned by Boston University and home of one of the Nature’s Classroom sites (residential environmental education for New England elementary school children). You’ll skim the shore of Half Moon Pond — a good swim spot — and roll along through pleasant woods and past canoe-able preserved wetlands, until you come to Route 137 again. It’s another mile straight ahead back to the lost hamlet of Eastview. Make sure to appreciate how that nice placid little stream on your left can turn into a raging torrent.
Eastview, in the eastern end of Harrisville, won’t feel like much, but there was a mill here once, where Hancock Road crosses Nubanusit Brook. This location is also sometimes referred to as Busybrook. Without crossing the brook, we’ll turn right on Jaquith Road for the choicest part of the ride back to Hancock. This is also the heartland of Harris Center preserved land, so you’ll pass lots of explore-able places along the way.
Right away, you’ve got to climb on Jaquith Road, about 150 feet over the first half-mile. At the top of the first rise, you’ll pass the railroad grade heading east/west — the rail bed to the east is a great way to get back to Harrisville through a bit of woodsy and marshy wilderness. Continue the climb and then there’s a nice curvy downhill swoop where the meadows open out. Now the pastoral elegance begins.
Each house is well preserved or handcrafted, the fields are beautifully maintained. After a bit of a steep climb, stop at Merrill Four Corners to appreciate the expanse of meadows. Just down the road heading south, there’s a designer-perfect set of ice-skating ponds for a December outing. And to the northwest you can access the Cobb Hill trail to a great view over Harrisville and south to Monadnock.
But for now, you’re heading east along a lilting back road that alternates between woods stocked with mammoth glacial boulders and meadows strewn along a marshy stream. It’s mostly downhill for the rest of the ride. This road is now called Old Dublin Road. I challenge you to find a road as appealing as this in the Monadnock Region. About a mile along here, you’ll see the trail heading for the Cadot Trail, taking you up to the summit of Mt. Skatutakee.
After another mile or so, you’ll take a right and continue along Old Dublin Road. Classic Capes abound, and eventually there’s a plunging downhill. You’ll probably miss the cool waterfall on you right as you zip past. Almost at the bottom of the hill you’ve got two choices… Don’t take Cross Road to the right; instead stay on the paved road for a steep, but short climb back up into Hancock Village.
For lunch nearby, there’s Fiddeheads Café; for dinner, the Hancock Inn; for a cold drink, there’s the Hancock Market. If you’re into late-season cold water, Norway Pond is just a few steps from your car.
For a digital map of this route, go to mapmyride.com/routes/view/3438686482.
David Sobel and Jennifer Kramer will be leading a ride on this bike loop on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. If you are interested in participating, visit harriscenter.org/events to register. For information about the Center’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit harriscenter.org/harris-center-outings-in-the-age-of-covid-19. Registration is required for this biking event, as space is limited.