When COVID-19 hit Cheshire County this spring, leading to director Taryn Fisher shutting the doors of the League of NH Craftsmen Gallery she’d opened only a year earlier, she was looking for a fresh start.
Not only did she create one, she named her new business after it: The New Leaf Gallery, located on Central Square.
The gallery, which opened at the start of the holiday season, is the result of a conversation Fisher had with one of the League gallery artists, Matt Brown. Brown, a printmaker, had done well with sales at the Keene gallery and was the last artist whose inventory Fisher had in her possession when her gallery closed. So, she drove to Lyme, N.H. to return it to him.
Brown has a gallery of his own — Matt Brown Fine Arts — based in his hometown.
“He has a strong online operation — a robust website but a small footprint,” Fisher said. The two began talking over the summer about creating a new venture.
Their vision for The New Leaf Gallery is similar to Matt Brown Fine Arts: to offer a curated portfolio of contemporary, handmade prints by artists living and working in northern New England and offer individualized client service. Fisher has maintained a relationship with the League of NH Craftsmen, and she and Brown have also begun building a community of printmakers and collectors.
The inventory is housed in the physical gallery space — a small second-floor suite above the Stage Restaurant and Café — and now the pair are focusing on their e-commerce operations (thenewleafgallery.com), building a portfolio and uploading images to the gallery site. When complete, it will offer a comprehensive catalogue of what’s currently for sale at the physical gallery and online.
Brown makes color woodblock prints using the Japanese hanga method. The gallery features a wide selection of his work.
The roster of master printmakers (there are now 12 and Fisher and Brown are looking to roughly double that number) showcases a wide variety of printmaking techniques: woodcut and woodblock prints (both color and black and white), as well as etchings, linocuts, monotype monoprints, wood engravings and silkscreens. Imagery is representational, abstract and conceptual. Original prints framed, matted or “in the raw” (unframed, unmatted) are for sale.
Next is a monthly e-newsletter, a blog that will feature guest artists, online events including interactive talks with artists, and annual exhibits (they will host six a year). The current online show, “The Wonder of the Leaf,” explores the theme of the leaf in our world and visual language; it runs through Feb. 28.
“The idea is to offer a very vibrant, dynamic virtual gallery experience,” Fisher said, adding that having a specialized focus like that The New Leaf Gallery is what world-class galleries are doing today.
“We want to be the antithesis of Amazon,” she said. “We are focusing on developing something really special and doing it really well. It’s not about the transaction, it’s about the experience.”
Simplistically, Fisher noted, printmaking is the process of creating artworks by printing on high-quality paper. In most cases, the printmaking process refers to the production of multiples. Prints are more accessible than original works because they can be much lower in price. Because each print varies, though — sometimes considerably — each printed work is referred to as an impression rather than a copy and are usually produced in limited editions.
“It’s still one-of-a-kind, numbered and signed,” Fisher said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, The New Leaf Gallery requires masks and is limiting occupancy to three customers at a time; those customers must socially distance themselves from each other at six feet apart.
Hours are by appointment, but Fisher lives close by and can accommodate most requests to visit the gallery. When the gallery is open, she also puts a sandwich board out on the sidewalk to alert shoppers that she’s there.
“We’re hoping printmakers will begin to feel a sense of community, which in this time of COVID is critically important,” she said. “For collectors and people who simply love art, there’s an open world of artwork that is beautiful and accessible to be enjoyed. That’s something that will really gain traction in 2021.”
Fisher and Brown encourage visitors to contact the gallery for appointment scheduling. Arrangements can be made via email at thenewleafgallery@gmail.com or via phone or text at (978) 985-4720.