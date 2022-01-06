A Foray for Foodies

A foray is generally defined as a brief excursion, usually outside one’s accustomed sphere. When Maureen Benik Metivier, chef-owner of Foray Event Studio in Marlborough, opened her pop-up dining establishment and event space, she was drawn to the idea of taking diners on a delicious excursion to somewhere new.
Foray held a soft opening in October that kicked off with a fire-and-ice-themed dinner in honor of her son who was leaving for a research trip to the South Pole. Since then, Metivier has held two additional themed dinners: a six-course November event to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the first harvest feast of the Wampanoag Native Americans and Pilgrims; and a multi-course Scandinavian feast featuring holiday favorites of the Nordic region in December.
Each pop-up dinner experience at Foray features a themed menu of five or six courses with beer, wine, and cocktail options, as well as live music and inspired décor. Foray’s space is also available for private parties and Metivier is a bespoke caterer, meaning the menus she develops are always personalized according to the customer’s wishes.
The opening of Foray is marking what she calls her second stage of life, but Metivier is no stranger to the culinary world. She started waiting tables at age 14 at her family’s restaurant, The Stage, a longtime fixture in Keene. And, after raising and homeschooling her two children, she ran a part-time tea party business called High Tea for 10 years with partner Lee Mann.
But her culinary chops don’t stop there. She’s studied contemporary French cuisine at the Paul Bocuse Culinary Institute in Lyon, France and has worked as a private chef. She says it was the “beauty of the simplicity” that drew her to study French cuisine.
“They’re really honed-in on flavors, traditions, and techniques,” she said of the French institute where she was taught to follow the traditional culinary techniques and rules using simple ingredients but could add her own contemporary take on dishes. She’s planning to hold a French-themed event at Foray in the near future.
With a lifelong interest in food and themed party planning, opening Foray was a natural evolution, but it was her experience living in New York City with her husband, a filmmaker, that inspired her to provide such a venue for diners here in the Monadnock Region.
“It’s like an adult Disney World there,” she said of the city. “I saw a need in this area for something new. That’s how I came up with the name Foray. It’s a little escapade and change from the normal scope of things.”
She says she was hesitant to open the business during a global pandemic but didn’t want to lose the space in Marlborough by letting the opportunity pass her by. Although it’s been a challenging time for eateries, Foray has adapted to distancing protocols with staggered seating by reservation only, offering a to-go option, and requiring event staff to COVID-test prior to the dinners.
Metivier elicits the help of her sister and friends for the events, including Ann Marie Gline, who is her primary sous chef. Her friend Barb Brewer, a floral designer, manages most of the event décor.
“She really makes it happen,” Metivier said of Brewer’s amazing ability to bring design ideas to life.
This month’s upcoming pop-up dinner at Foray will be held January 22 and will be themed “Mod Mod World,” with a mid-century-inspired menu and cocktails. Décor will be colorful and swanky, she said, with Andy Warhol-inspired pop art. She’s thinking of playing vinyl music on a record player to stick with the theme, with possibly a space for dancing, although some of those details remain to be completely finalized.
Metivier plans to serve a menu of courses that will be a modern take on oddball dishes of the time period, such as fondue and lobster newburg.
“It will be gourmet interpretations of mid-century classics,” Metivier said. “It’s going to be more fun than the serious tone of past events.”
Foray Event Studio is at 174 Main Street In Marlborough. For more information about space rental, catering, or to make a reservation for a pop-up dinner, visit forayevents.com.