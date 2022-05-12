A Forager’s Favorite: Fiddleheads

Fiddleheads are the new and still-furled shoots of the ostrich fern and they’re a forager’s favorite this time of year. They can fetch a pretty penny and be hard to come by in grocery or specialty food stores, as the season is short and good picking locations are few and far between. So, if you see them around in the next few weeks, be sure to snag a pound or two before they’re gone for another season.
When I was growing up in Maine, my mother and her best friend had a super-secret fiddlehead spot that we traipsed into the marshy woods to pick at every spring. It felt like a scavenger hunt as we searched for the little heads of green poking up amongst the dead leaves and grasses.
Fiddleheads can be somewhat toxic if eaten raw due to bacteria, so they must always be cooked before consuming. My mom always enjoyed preparing her fiddleheads simply, usually just boiled and served with butter, but sauteing or roasting them also produces delicious results.
Their flavor is somewhat bitter and they’re not everyone’s cup of tea, but fiddlehead aficionados eagerly await their appearance. I’ve seen their taste described as a combination of artichokes, asparagus, and pine nuts, but I’m not so sure about that.
I recently stumbled upon this recipe for pickled fiddleheads and thought it sounded really yummy. A scoop of crunchy pickled fiddleheads seems like it would be a wonderful addition to meat-and-cheese charcuterie boards, which are all the rage right now.
The fiddleheads need to be blanched before they are pickled and put immediately into a cold-water bath to stop the cooking process. This recipe is more of a refrigerator pickle method, so that makes it a little less of a process than traditional canning.
If bread-and-butter flavored pickles aren’t your thing, there are many other spicy variations of pickled fiddlehead recipes online. Fiddleheads can also be blanched and frozen for enjoyment year-round.
Bread-and-Butter Fiddlehead Pickles
Adapted from foragerchef.com
Ingredients:
3 cups cider vinegar
3 cups water
3/4 cup white sugar
2.5 lbs. fiddlehead ferns, washed and cleaned to remove brown husk
1/8 cup kosher salt
2 tsp. toasted celery seed
1/2 tbsp. ground turmeric
2 tsp. ground ginger
2 tsp. whole white peppercorns
1/8 cup yellow mustard seeds
1 small, yellow onion peeled and sliced very thin.
Instructions:
Toast the spices, then add them to a pot with vinegar, water, salt, and sugar. Add sliced onions and bring mixture to boil, then allow to cool, uncovered. Bring pot of salted water to boil and add cleaned fiddleheads, blanching for 1.5 minutes. Remove fiddleheads to cold water bath immediately to stop cooking. Drain well and add fiddleheads to cooled pickling liquid, weighing down with a plate to keep them under the liquid and reserve until needed. The pickles will keep well in the fridge if they’re in a container with a tight-fitting lid and weighed down to keep them under the liquid. For long-term storage, remove onions from cooled liquid, then mix onions with fiddleheads and pack into pint canning jars three-quarters full. Bring pickling liquid back to boil, then fill jars up to line at top of each jar, seal tightly and turn upside down to cool and seal. The pickles can also be processed for 10-15 minutes in a water bath canner but will yield a less crisp result.