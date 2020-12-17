A Delicious Eight Days

While Christmas is right around the corner, the traditional Jewish holiday of Hanukkah is in full swing.
Hanukkah has such a rich history, and Jewish families everywhere showcase their pride for their heritage through this special eight-day celebration. There’s certainly one thing that sticks out during this holiday… the delicious food. Traditional meals are carefully crafted to highlight tradition and honor those who fought to keep the Jewish culture alive and well all those years ago.
Hanukkah typically falls on the 25th day of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar, but the dates change every year. This year, the Jewish holiday began on Dec. 10 and runs through Dec. 18. Throughout the eight nights, families celebrate the “Festival of Light,” a miracle that took place in the 160s BCE. The story goes that a night’s supply of lamp oil provided light for the full eight nights during the rededication of the Holy Temple of Jerusalem. Hanukkah literally translates to “dedication,” and commemorates the miracle of light.
Throughout the holiday, Jewish families come together and play dreidel games, light the menorah and share stories of the fateful Maccabee (or the followers of Judas Maccabeaus) victory over the Syrian army. The eight days are fueled with delicious traditional Jewish meals as well.
Some of the foods consumed during the holiday correlate directly with the celebratory events; most of the food is fried in oil to commemorate the oil that lasted eight days, while other recipes have cheese or dairy in them to celebrate Judith’s victory.
Foods including latkes, pancakes and loukoumades are very popular during this holiday season. Latkes were traditionally served as a symbolic reminder of the cheesecakes served by Judith (a relative of Judas Maccabeaus); the latkes better known today have evolved into more of a potato/vegetable-centered dish. Pancakes are served as a reminder of the hastily prepared food the Maccabees ate shortly before going to battle; loukoumades are deep-fried puffs typically dipped in sugar or honey to represent the cakes consumed by the Maccabees when the battle was over.
Hope Greenberg, a 22-year-old Massachusetts native whose father’s side of the family is 100 percent Jewish, celebrates Hanukkah every year. With the pandemic causing a stir this year, the Greenberg family is doing things a little different.
“We usually have a big party at my grandparents’ house, but this year we’re not doing anything, just to be safe,” Greenberg said. “Our Hanukkah has been very low-key.”
Greenberg is an avid baker who loves baking traditional Jewish dishes year-round. Her baking skills really shine during the holiday season.
“I usually make chocolate babka, which isn’t that traditional for Hanukkah,” she said. “But it’s too good not to make this time of year!”
Chocolate babka is customary to the Eastern European Jewish tradition. It’s a rich, delicious, fluffy loaf of bread filled with chocolate swirls and buttery goodness. It takes about three and a half hours to make and is a family favorite in the Greenberg home.
Some other traditional Jewish foods crafted this time of year include:
Bagels and lox, blintzes or raisin challah bread (similar to French toast)
Chopped liver, beef brisket
Matzo ball soup or cream of artichoke soup
Mandel bread, apple cake, hamantaschen cookies or sufganiyot (jelly donuts) for dessert
A newer United States tradition is the baking of basic butter cookies or pretzels in the shape of Hanukkah symbols with the children in the family, to teach them the rich Jewish history as they learn to create delicious treats and bond with their elders. Greenberg has younger nieces and nephews, so this time of year is very family-oriented and full of games, laughter and one night of gift-giving.
“Our family exchanges gifts, but not traditionally, like every night. Just one time throughout the week,” Greenberg said. “The kids definitely get all the attention and most of the presents.”
Her favorite meal is surprisingly a breakfast dish.
“We usually have a huge brunch one morning,” she said. “My favorite meal would have to be the bagel and lox.”
With this strange year almost behind us, the holiday season comes as a nice relief to the chaos that has been 2020. Whatever holiday being celebrated, whether the gathering is a just the nuclear family or a Zoom meeting with extended relatives, it’s important to highlight the importance of family and tradition (new or old) this year. Hanukkah Sameach!
Potato Latkes
cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1015533-classic-potato-latkes
Ingredients
- 2 large Russet potatoes (about one pound), scrubbed and cut lengthwise into quarters
- 1 large onion (8 ounces), peeled and cut into quarters
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp coarse kosher salt (or 1 tsp fine sea salt), plus more for sprinkling
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- Safflower or other oil, for frying
Instructions
Using a food processor with a coarse grating disc, grate the potatoes and onion. Transfer the mixture to a clean dish towel and wring out as much of the liquid as possible. Immediately transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder and pepper, and mix until the flour is absorbed. In a medium heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat, pour in about a quarter of an inch of the oil. Once the oil is hot , use a tablespoon to drop the batter into the hot pan, cooking in batches. Use a spatula to flatten and shape the drops into discs. When the edges of the latkes are brown and crispy, about 5 minutes, flip. Cook until the second side is deeply browned (about another 5 minutes). Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and sprinkle with salt while still warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.