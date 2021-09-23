A recently published book which carefully details 13,000 years of Paleoindian life in the Southwest of New Hampshire will command the attention of readers of all interests and backgrounds. It weaves history, anthropology, archeology, linguistics and genetics in a tapestry which allows the reader to view the past through a lens rarely observed by people living in The Monadnock Region.
Scientists believe that early humans in Siberia crossed a land bridge named Beringia, now The Bering Strait, to Alaska and the Yukon between 40,000 – 10,000 BC. The original Paleoindian peoples were hunter-gatherers with a focus on big mammals like the mammoth and mastodon, later the caribou and then deer, nuts and berries here in the Northeast.
These early humans encountered Neanderthals who quickly became extinct, some scientists believe caused by the domestication of the wolf.
At the same time, Siberian hunters were heading to North America, Vikings, descended from the same nomads of the Asian Steppes were heading West to Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland and Newfoundland.
A Deep Presence takes the reader from origins of the native people, through time and water to stone tools and dams, in a historical narrative weaving all of the technology advances in a way well understood by the reader.
Photographs and maps assist the reader to better understand the technical aspects of anthropology and archeology and add greatly to educate the reader.
The book highlights what a small university (Franklin Pierce) and a small conservation group (The Harris Center) can contribute to the understanding of our past and to the future of our young people in a way superior to many larger institutions.
Geography, anthropology, geology, linguistics is rarely taught to young people in schools today. This book should be a welcome addition to the library of young and old in the Monadnock Region.
Publication of this book was made possible by the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the Harris Center for Conservation Education. The books are available at the Museum Store located at the Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main Street, Keene or online at HSCCNH.org or harriscenter.org .
The Society and Harris Center will be hosting a book launch on October 11, 2021 (Indigenous people’s day) at the Society from 6-7:30 pm. The Author will be available to sign books and ask questions.