A Deep Dive into Hyperbaric Therapy

“The Sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” – Jacques Cousteau
Humankind has always been drawn to the miraculous abyss of our planet’s oceans, lured by their immeasurable beauty, boundless mystery, and the euphoria one can feel when exploring its depths. And for the past few centuries an even more intriguing incentive has been gaining traction: the health benefits of hyperbaric therapy.
Hyperbaric is defined as “of or involving a gas at a pressure greater than normal” and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, is the breathing of pure oxygen in a pressurized environment. HBOT has been used for many years as a treatment for decompression sickness, sometimes referred to as “the bends,” which happens when injuries to the body are caused by a rapid decrease in surrounding pressure, a risk of scuba diving.
A hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber increases air pressure to double or triple the pressure of normal air, allowing the lungs to take in a greater amount of oxygen than occurs when inhaling pure oxygen at normal air pressure. The extra oxygen is then carried by the blood through the entire body, helping to fight bacteria and it promotes healing by stimulating the release of growth factors and stem cells.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been used to help the white blood cells to fight infections, to treat bubbles of air in blood vessels, and to heal wounds. Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s Center for Wound Healing (bmhvt.org/practice/wound) utilizes HBOT as part of its specialized treatment for chronic wounds.
The Center for Hyperbaric Medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon has two hyperbaric physicians, two full-time hyperbaric nurses, and several part-time hyperbaric staff members and is accredited by the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society. The center treats conditions such as chronic bone infections, skin grafts, and tissue damage from radiation therapy for cancer (dartmouth-hitchcock.org/hyperbaric).
Locally, one man has been exploring the healing effects of hyperbaric therapy for more than a decade. Joseph Mabe, owner of Hyperbaric Fitness, LLC in Swanzey, built his first hyperbaric chamber in 2009 when his mother was diagnosed with late-stage Parkinson’s disease and he was seeking alternative resources for the relief of her pain.
Mabe is a longtime certified scuba diver who grew up diving for lobsters in Gloucester, MA., and idolizing the works of Jacques Cousteau. This included the observations the cuts and abrasions healed overnight in Cousteau’s underwater habitats of the 1960s.
Mabe was more than familiar with the feeling of “diver’s rush” that comes when diving past 30 feet and sought to recreate that experience through the use of a hyperbaric atmosphere chamber to simulate the effects of diving. Different than HBOT, his chamber increases atmospheric pressure, which shrinks the oxygen molecules, allowing them to become available to the blood plasma and to travel to more places in the body than normal to speed cell healing – all without the use of deep water.
“It feels exactly as if you’re swimming down to the bottom of a swimming pool,” Mabe described.
His mother experienced positive results immediately, Mabe says. Her shaking symptoms stopped after the first session and while in weekly hyperbaric treatments she was able to go off all her medications.
“She’s still better now than when she got it,” he said of his mother’s symptoms today, more than 10 years after her diagnosis.
While it’s not a cure, Mabe stresses, and he makes no claims to be a doctor, he has seen hyperbaric therapy alleviate the debilitating symptoms of many illnesses such as Lyme disease, fibromyalgia, diabetes, Parkinson’s, vision loss, cancer, and multiple sclerosis. He has also observed positive effects for people suffering from the symptoms of long COVID.
Originally based out of his home, Mabe recently built a new chamber with the assistance of U.S. Navy submarine builders and relocated the business in 2021 to 766 W. Swanzey Road (Route 10) in Swanzey. The new chamber can accommodate groups of 13, one of whom is always a certified diver who talks the group through the experience and monitors the session, demonstrating how to clear their ears of the pop sensation.
Sessions last about one hour. An additional diver remains outside of the chamber as well. Health screenings are conducted on everyone prior to participation.
The popularity of the chamber has really taken off and Mabe estimates they’re now seeing about 25 people daily. The ideal number is somewhere between 50-70, he says, and the center will soon be open seven days a week to accommodate the increased interest. Private group sessions are also available at a higher rate and Mabe said he does a couple of those each month.
Also, the longtime senior pastor at Keene’s Hope Chapel, Mabe says he will soon be publishing a book about his explorations in hyperbaric therapy, and he has shared his knowledge with hyperbaric chamber locations in other parts of the country.
“It’s really a submarine experience,” Mabe said. “Some people instantly fall asleep. It’s beyond restful. Ten minutes of sleep under pressure is like an hour of sleep in real time.”
For more information about Hyperbaric Fitness, LLC, visit hyperbaricfitness.com.