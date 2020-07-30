The great outdoors and a refreshing craft beer. It’s the basis of exploration for Views and Brews.
This upstate New York-based group brings together hiking and voyages to nearby brew pubs, both longtime passions of Views and Brews founder Tom Rankin. The premise of the group is to hike mountains and follow that with a trip to a brew pub to enjoy locally brewed craft beers (ideally trying new ones). With each mountain/pub combination, participants receive a Views and Brews patch — “sew it onto your backpack or show off to your friends,” Rankin suggests.
The Views and Brews website features lists of mountains to hike in a growing number of U.S. states, as well as pubs that are nearby. New Hampshire is the most popular among them, with more than 60 people completing the state’s list, from the Monadnock region to the White Mountains and beyond.
“That’s the most people of any state in the U.S.,” Rankin said.
While Views and Brews is mainly Northeast centric, the list of those participating has expanded south down the east coast to states including Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and into the west, from Kansas to Illinois, Nevada to Alaska.
“There are so many interesting places all over the country,” Rankin said, noting the list is growing all the time thanks to suggestions from participants for hiking trails, mountains and brew pubs that haven’t already been visited under the program.
In addition to the regular participants and their suggestions, he works with several fellow beer and hiking enthusiasts — “disciples, as I like to call them” — who serve essentially as his eyes and ears in states nationwide. In part, they ensure people are following the rules.
Participants must choose a mountain or hiking trail that is at least one mile long. Views and Brews started with a hiking requirement of several miles, but Rankin has since eased up on that. Upon completing the hike, people have a (suggested) 48 hours to visit a nearby brew pub and sample the local craft beer. Each participant must fill out a form, too (available at viewsandbrews.com), for each hike/brew pub destination they complete. Rankin stresses that the craft beer destinations must be brew pubs.
To get a patch for any given state, people must visit a certain number of hiking destinations and brew pubs there (each state features a list and other specifications). In New Hampshire, for example, there are currently 43 brew pubs statewide on the list; participants must complete at least 30 of those to earn a patch. Brew pub and hiking pairs locally include Elm City Brewing Co. with either Mt. Monadnock or Pisgah State Park, and Branch and Blade Brewing with either Mt. Monadnock or Mt. Wantastiquet. There are several in Vermont, as well, including Whetstone Station in Brattleboro, which is paired with a hike up Mt. Wantastiquet.
Not all of the Views and Brews hikes have involved mountains, according to Rankin. As there are people who want to participate but are not near mountains to hike, Views and Brews has several times eased program regulations. He notes New York City as one such place where there are no traditional hiking destinations nearby. Rankin once ventured there and met participants; they walked along several tall bridges.
“Sometimes you just have to be creative,” he said, adding he doesn’t want to discourage anyone from participating.
A retired IBM software engineer who now lives in Bloomville, N.Y., Rankin has long been a member of several hiking clubs — the Adirondack 46’ers, the New England 67’s and the North East 115’s, among them. The Catskill 3500 Club is another; the idea for Views and Brews came from a program similar to a hiking one run by that Catskill club.
“I had just finished climbing in the Catskills with my first wife. We share a passion for hiking and good craft beer,” he said, noting the two remain friends. “She started talking about how she wished we could incorporate that love of beer and climbing into some kind of group or program [similar to the Catskill club]. I said, ‘hey, I think I can do that.’”
Rankin is also a member of several craft beer clubs and has served as a judge for the Tap New York competition, which is part of an annual craft beer festival. In addition, he has volunteered at the Vermont Brewers Festival.
He considers himself among the all-time leading participants of Views and Brews, having completed at least 10 hikes and brew pub visits by himself.
“It’s great to discover new beers, new hikes, new places,” he said. He added that collectively nationwide, participants have visited more than 300 mountains and brew pubs since Views and Brews was established several years ago.
“It’s great to be able to introduce hikers to new beers,” he said, “and introduce beer drinkers to hiking.”
For more information, visit viewsandbrews.com.