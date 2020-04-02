Growing up, my favorite food was – and still is – Italian. But it was rarely on the dinner table.
Behind my house was an Italian bakery. The owners had a son who was my age, named Joey, and we became friends. The benefit of having Joey as a friend was being introduced to pizza.
As I got older, I would ride my bike to the closest pizza place and get either pizza or spaghetti and meatballs with my allowance. In fifth grade, once a month my teacher would buy the class pizza. I was in heaven.
My first job after high school was working as a clerk in an engineering firm in downtown Boston. My pallet for Italian food expanded to include chicken parmigiana, fettuccine alfredo, shrimp scampi, calamari and eggplant parmigiana. A benefit of working in Boston was being close to the North End. Another benefit was lunch time.
The guys would hang around the building and watch the girls walk by. It was a great time to be 18. All of the young girls in their fancy clothes, with their hair done up nice and with just enough make‐up to enhance their beauty.
There was one special girl who would catch the attention of every male, young and old. She was gorgeous, with beautiful big brown eyes, dark hair and a voluptuous figure. She was the one I could picture myself with and growing old together.
Her name was Diane.
It took me a long time to get a date with her. I would ask her out and she would decline.
I decided to move to California and see what the west coast had to offer. To my surprise, Diane had showed up to my going-away party. We talked for a while and then went our own ways.
Later that day, a girl I was seeing socially had given me a note. The note was from Diane. It had her phone number on it, but also, in different handwriting, was written “for a good time call.” The girl I was seeing socially had written it.
I called Diane anyway, and we spent the whole night talking. Diane was Italian and she could cook. The first dish she made me was eggplant parmigiana and it was excellent. Who knew such a gorgeous girl could cook so well?
Within a week we were married. After we had two children, we moved to California for a little while, but eventually we moved back to New England.
I look back on that day, 37 years ago, as the best day of my life. Diane, it is a “good time.” I love you.
