A Basic Man's Food Adventure

Eggs are a very versatile food that can be eaten anytime. They can be poached, fried and scrambled, and used in anything from a main dish to a dessert.
It’s said if you can make an omelette, you can make anything. This is something that I struggle with and have to continue to practice to make perfect. There are so many styles of omelettes. It seems like every country has its own omelette and is prepared differently.
A basic American omelette uses eggs, water, milk or cream, salt and pepper. I prefer to use cream. I like the French version. It is a large omelette that is cooked slow and is meant to be shared. There is a lot of work involved but the end result is a very fluffy omelette. The basic ingredients are eggs, creme fraiche or sour cream, chives, white peppercorns and sea salt. The eggs are whisked until fluffy. Tiny air bubbles can be seen throughout, which takes about 15 minutes. For the full recipe – French omelette with mushrooms – visit foodnetwork.com/recipes/omelette-auxchampignons-recipe-1951902.
An authentic Spanish omelette, known as tortilla de patatas, consists of eggs, milk, potatoes, onions, salt and pepper. This is cooked quicker and at a higher temperature than the French omelette. This omelette just whisks the eggs and milk for a couple of minutes. For a full tortilla de patatas recipe, visit spain-recipes.com/spanish-omelette.html.
An Italian omelette is called a frittata, which is cooked in an oven-safe skillet. The fritatta starts on the stove top and is finished in the oven. This is another omelette meant to be shared. Get a full recipe here:
epicurious.com/expert-advice/ultimate-easy-frittata-recipe-article.
I could spend a week discussing omelettes from other countries and at least a month writing about them. Take some time to search the internet and find a recipe that interests you. There are also demonstration videos available online. Once you find a recipe you like, practice cooking it until you perfect the technique to create a perfect omelette every time. Just remember to have all the ingredients prepared and ready to go before starting to cook.
