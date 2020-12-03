A Ball to You is a Bauble for Me

With everything the world’s been going through this year, I found it totally understandable that holiday decorations would start emerging on the exterior of homes even before Thanksgiving. We all need to have a little more joy in our lives right now. And I joined right in… not with decorations but with Christmas music.
I started the weekend before Thanksgiving and didn’t hear a single groan from partner, Joe. Now, the day after Thanksgiving, I decided to jump right in the decorating frenzy and got the blue spruce in the back field all lit up on a timer. A long series of rugged extension cords wind their way from my heated bird bath outlet (a fountain in the summer) through the tangle of briars that grow up in our field that we only mow annually. Every year it’s a little more effort as the tree grows. I got a 10-foot stepladder out of the garage and also dragged that across the field. With the timer set to turn the tree on at 4:30 p.m., I peek out… it’s 4:50 p.m. and the darn thing isn’t on! Crap! After I finish this column, I’ll put my headlamp on and wander back out to see what the problem is.
I ventured into Marlborough this weekend and picked up a Christmas tree for inside at the Monadnock Lion’s Club tree stand in the parking lot of the former Piedra Fina restaurant (miss you, tapas!); the guys there were as nice as always. The trees had been cut the previous weekend and delivered on Monday. I’d call that pretty darn fresh! Even so, one of the guys told me to be sure to make a fresh cut of the trunk (which I always do anyway) to get the tree to drink. It was such a dry summer, and the trees are showing signs of it, so he wanted to be sure I gave the tree as much opportunity as possible to refresh itself. I appreciated that.
Then I drove up to Cheshire Floral Farm, also in Marlborough, and bought a nice little decorated boxwood wreath. I love to support them now that I’ve re-discovered the business (thank you, my friend, Peter), and I got to meet even more of the family. They are right out straight producing wreath after wreath. They’ve got a little outdoor Christmas shop set up and there are some gorgeous greens to be had. I poked my head inside their production space, which is the basement level of their home, and the whole family (grandchildren included) were all making wreaths. I felt like I’d entered Santa’s workshop!
Driving home with the tree bouncing around in the back of my pickup, I started wondering if I’d ever written a piece about the history of Christmas trees. I know I did one on yule logs… a very early tradition of pulling a whole evergreen inside the home and slowly burning it in the fireplace, trunk-end first. But, what about the tree? Well, as you’d expect, there’s a voluminous amount of info on the web about the history of the Christmas tree. I chose two pieces to refer to… my old faithful, Wikipedia, and “History of Christmas Trees” at history.com.
As you might expect, Christmas trees in the abstract date as far back as the Egyptians and Romans. Evergreens were a sign of eternal life and would ward off evil spirits, witches and illness. There’s also a strong connection to the winter solstice. Ancient people believed that as the days grew shorter and the nights longer, the sun, which many believed to be a god, grew weaker and sicker. At the winter solstice (Dec. 21 or 22), the sun god began to regain his (or her) strength and was celebrated.
Christmas trees as we know them seem to have originated in Germany. In the 16th century, devout Christians brought decorated evergreens into their homes at Christmastime. It’s widely believed that Protestant Reformer, Martin Luther, decorated the first Christmas tree with lighted candles. He was inspired by a walk home after a sermon on a December night and admired the starlight. Puritans in America, on the other hand, were forbidden to show any ornamentation or enjoy any Christmas-themed music around the birth of Jesus. My goodness, they were uptight!
In 1846, the very popular British Queen Victoria and her German prince, Albert, were illustrated standing around a beautiful Christmas tree in the Illustrated London News. Well, all bets were off then and European immigrants in the U.S. embraced it whole-heartedly. And so, Christmas trees became ingrained into American society. Interestingly, European Christmas trees tended to be about 4-feet tall — what we’d call tabletop trees — while Americans immediately jumped to the floor-to-ceiling sizes.
In my adult life, I’ve had several friends look at me with a curious wrinkled brow when I mentioned putting the baubles on the tree. These glass Christmas balls, which were originally apples and oranges in the earliest trees, we hang on our Christmas trees were always known to me since childhood as baubles. I came across a reference to the term “bauble” on Wikipedia regarding Christmas ornaments and I was thrilled. I’m guessing it’s from some of my English or Irish ancestry but that’s another article.
At 5:03 p.m., I craned my neck to see out the French door in my kitchen and was pleasantly surprised to see the blue spruce all lit up outside. Yippee! I must have set the timer slightly wrong. There might be a dark pocket up near the top, but it looks pretty good to me!