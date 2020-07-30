Remember being a kid and singing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall?” That was such an epically vintage song for us long ago… riding on a bus or going to a gathering. We can all close our eyes and remember singing it! Unfortunately, kids these days will never partake in singing that song — times have changed. But I am here to keep it alive and help you remember simpler times!
Owning a vintage shop, all kinds of things come and go. Vintage beer memorabilia continues to be really popular. From signs to glasses to clocks to trays to can openers… and anything in between. The term “man cave” is still alive and kicking. Most vintage beer memorabilia ends up in a creatively built space in a basement or above a garage.
As I am writing this, I am totally thinking about watching “Laverne and Shirley” in the 1970s with my mom. Schlemiel, schlimazel Hasenpfeffer Incorporated (you are singing it, aren’t you!). I loved watching those two strong and fun women work the beer line in the factory, and at the end of the opening scene put a rubber glove on top of a beer bottle on the line… epic. How we love vintage memories!
People collect certain brand of beer memorabilia because their fathers or grandfathers drank them, or their “first” beer was a certain kind. Beer memorabilia definitely elicits memories with many people. I love going into an attic, basement or a garage and finding an old empty pop top beer can or a small glass pony-sized beer bottle; just fun to hold history in your hand.
A year ago, I purchase one single collection from an older gentleman in the area — his vintage beer tray collection. The graphics were amazing. Remember the song called “Brandy” by The Looking Glass that came out in 1972? You can listen to the song and picture her serving beer on an old try to the sailors.
How I love to write and share stories of these days gone by and enjoy memories of the past. Virtual cheers to you all!
Kari Lindstrom owns The Melamine Cup in Jaffrey, a popular vintage shop. She is a past board member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.