5-Animal Kung Fu... for balance, strength, self esteem & more

When you think of martial arts you may think of self-defense or training for combat, but martial arts can be so much more than that.
Many people also use martial arts as a form of exercise and it can even be used to help build one’s self confidence and self-esteem, especially in children. It has been known to improve balance, strength, flexibility and endurance. There are even some forms of martial arts such as Tai Chi or Qigong that are great for seniors and have been used for disease prevention and healing purposes. Martial arts can also be very spiritual.
Among the many different types of martial arts, one that is popular is 5-Animal Kung Fu. “The five-animals style is commonly found in southern China, its roots stemming from the Shaolin temple in the Henan province, and includes elements of tiger, crane, leopard, snake, and dragon kung fu.” explained Vincent Sodders, owner of the Golden Phoenix School of Chinese Arts in Walpole. “As a martial-arts style, these five animals can be categorized by their use of palm, fist and claw techniques, and by the effective way in which power is generated in the waist, before being whipped violently into the hand against opponents. It stresses low-stances and mimics the natural movements of the animals the style was developed and named after. Besides the primary five animals, there are over 126 other animal forms.”
Sodders trained in and taught 5-Animal Kung Fu and Chuan Fa for nearly a decade at another area school before he decided to open the Golden Phoenix School of Chinese Arts in October of 2015. “While I initially offered the styles I had mastery in at the time, I swiftly added Tai Chi and Wing Chun to my style offerings. The latter has become my most popular kung fu program,” he said.
Wing Chun is a blending of the snake and crane kung fu styles. It focuses on structure, economy of movement, and reflexive drills instead of brute muscle power or rote memorization of techniques. “For this reason,” explained Sodders, “Wing Chun appeals to many women, by which and for whom it was designed as an effective self-defense system. It is a great system for kids, too. It was made popular by Bruce Lee, the famous student of Ip Man.”
He offers three different types of training formats at his school:
Private Lessons: These lessons offer students a dedicated one-on-one instruction in the style of their choice.
Semi-Private Lessons: These lessons offer students of similar ages, experience and style the ability to train together in small groups with a maximum of four students in the same session together.
Group Classes: Group classes are geared toward families, and therefore, students of all ages and experience train together. The primary focus of group classes is Wing Chun.
Martial arts can be great for all ages. Sodders noted that he usually starts students as young as age five and his eldest students are in their mid-eighties — some even just starting out.
“Essentially, I can train anyone that can breathe, move, and is willing to learn! I meet students at their level and we grow from there.”
Sodders encourages anyone who is interested in any of the Chinese martial art systems that he teaches to reach out to the school and schedule a complimentary private lesson. He uses these private introductory lessons to assess a prospective student’s physical abilities and training goals and then will recommend a program that would fit their needs. “Many of our students cross train in multiple systems, rounding out their studies as martial artists. Elements learned through one system often have a practical application in the next, as each builds on the practitioner’s understanding of human anatomy and the mechanical manipulation of their opponent’s body.”
Golden Phoenix School of Chinese Arts is located at 593 Whitcomb Road, Unit 102 in Walpole. For more information you can contact them by phone or email, 603-445-7122, goldenphoenixma@gmail.com. The school is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.