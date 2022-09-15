As we approach the 20th Annual Monadnock Humane Society Hair Ball Gala, we once again find ourselves reminiscing about all the lives we have changed, and saved, over the years.
If there was ever a “happy tails” story, where we celebrate animals who have been adopted through MHS and are now living their best lives, it’s the tale of Whiskey.
Originally coming to MHS through our Animal Safety Net program, when his family was sadly unable to care for him, Whiskey was eventually surrendered over to us. He soon became a staff and volunteer favorite, loved by all for the big giant goofball he is. Following a very long six months as a resident at our animal resource center in Swanzey, numerous attempts by our team to find him humans who would accept him, for him, and A LOT of “why the heck has Whiskey still not been adopted” moments, and he FINALLY found his people. This just goes to show that, YES!, there is a home for us all.
It is for animals like Whiskey that we do what we do and why we are excited to once again be hosting an in-person Hair Ball Gala. Everyone is invited to join us for a memorable evening of food, cocktails, and entertainment under the stars at the historic Whitcomb Hall in Swanzey, New Hampshire. We’ll enjoy Aerial Acrobatics with Nimble Arts, farm to table catering by Machina Kitchen & ArtBar, musical entertainment by the George Robinson Trio and Violinist Faith Miller, and delicious desserts by Saxy Chef LLC. You’ll also have multiple opportunities to bid on many exciting, one-of-a-kind items and experiences in our silent and live auctions.
Join us in-person on Thursday, September 22 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM for a night to remember OR join us virtually from the comfort of your home. All virtual tickets include a link to stream the LIVE portion of our event starting at 7:30 PM and a voucher to pick up a box of delectable goodies from Machina Arts Cafe between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM on September 22.
In-person tickets are limited, so secure yours today by visiting www.mhshairball.com and come support the animals in our community.
Our biggest annual fundraising event was established 20 years ago and serves to benefit the shelter animals and support the many programs and services MHS offers to the community. All proceeds go towards our mission and help animals like Whiskey who is now clearly living his best life. His mom reports that “Whiskey is doing great and adjusting very well to his new home. He has not left our side once and in typical pittie velcro fashion, there is no such thing as personal space anymore.” Whiskey is clearly making up for lost time loving his humans!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.