2021: The Year for New Arts Venues!

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged the arts industry, closing venues and cancelling events, and it continues to make some people wary of attending shows.
But the past 15 months have also seen some boosts to the Monadnock Region arts scene, including the launch of two new performance spaces in Keene — Showroom and the new Brewbakers/Nova Arts location — and the re-opening of Jaffrey’s Park Theatre in a brand-new facility.
In October 2020, Brewbakers Cafe reopened on Emerald Street in a new, larger space that includes a stage.
“We did a few shows in the last fall [of 2020] that were spaced and masked, and then we shifted to livestreams over the winter. And then in May, we started in person, and we’ve done 125 shows since then,” said Eric Gagne, programming director for Nova Arts, the nonprofit that organizes shows at Brewbakers.
Brewbakers used to have shows at its former location on Main Street, Gagne said, but it was a tight fit, with people spilling out to the sidewalk.
With Nova Arts, “what we wanted to do be able to do was to put on shows … where profit wouldn’t be a priority,” Gagne said. “We’ve been to these shows where there are six people in the audience, but it’s one of the most amazing things that you’ve ever seen. Some of the best stuff I’ve ever seen in my life were in, like, weird basements or halls with very few people.”
Nova Arts is trying to create space for those less-known or more offbeat acts, he said.
“The way a bar would normally book a show would be who’s gonna get the most people in here, who’s gonna keep people dancing and drinking. And while of course we’d love for a lot of people to be at every show and for Brewbakers to sell a lot of drinks and everything, that’s not our priority.”
Shows coming up in January include Kendall Row, a group that started as a Grateful Dead cover band and has since written two original albums; the Boston rock band Bad History Month; and Jake Xerxes Fussell, a singer-guitarist who interprets folk songs of the American South.
Gagne said he’s heard good feedback about the space from artists and audiences. “It’s not quite like a return to normal, but it feels kind of normal being at a show, even if you have to have to have a mask on,” he said.
A few buildings away, Showroom opened at 20 Commercial St. in August. The venue, operated by The Colonial Performing Arts Center, provides a smaller, more intimate space than the organization’s historic Main Street theater. That allows it to book acts with smaller followings, like emerging local bands, or more niche genres like jazz, Colonial Executive Director Alec Doyle said in March.
Showroom can host about 150 seated, or close to 300 standing. In an interview this month, Doyle said performances there started gradually, then ramped up over the fall.
“We’ve had some great performers here,” Doyle said. “ … The audiences have been certainly not what they would be under normal conditions, without the threat of the pandemic ever-present. But we have kept our mission alive, and [are] feeling good about getting the room worked out and tested out with different genres.”
Doyle said Showroom’s bookings will diversify as pandemic conditions change and international travel becomes more possible.
Toward the end of 2021, “contemporary, independent music” was largely what was touring, and Showroom plans to keep hosting such shows. “But we also have our eyes on doing much broader programming around some world music and other, more mission-driven genres as well,” Doyle said.
Due to the pandemic, those groups aren’t traveling around the world as much as usual, Doyle said. But longer-term, he said, the plan is for Showroom to become “a launchpad for emerging artists in lots of genres — and for it to be able to be a place for The Colonial to do things in the genres of, say, world music and even jazz, and things like that that are hard to make work in a large room because of the economics of it.”
Meanwhile, The Colonial’s main theater has been under renovation. Doyle said that project is on track, with shows there scheduled to resume in early April.
In Jaffrey, meanwhile, the Park Theatre opened its doors for the first time in 45 years.
The original Park Theatre opened in 1922 and served as a venue for movies and vaudeville shows until it closed in 1976. In 2006, a nonprofit formed by local community members bought the building with the intention of reopening it.
The old building wasn’t fit for reuse, so it was torn down and construction started several years ago on a new structure. The new theater was completed in 2020 and opened this August. It has two auditoriums — one seating 333, the other 77 — as well as a smaller theater space and a lounge, each with a capacity of 30.
The Park Theatre’s offerings include movies, theater productions, concerts and other events, according to its website.
Whatever 2022 brings, Gagne said Nova Arts shows will continue.
“I hope people will be healthier and we’ll kind of be able to get past this all,” he said. “But I think people are resilient. They’re still creating and they still want to connect. So we’re gonna keep doing stuff, looking at all the health recommendations.”