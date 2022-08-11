2 Pianos 4 Hands

Two pianos, four hands, and the struggles of two aspiring pianists, Richard and Ted, await audiences going to see 2 Pianos 4 Hands, now at the Peterborough Players. This music-filled tour de force is often hilarious, at moments heartrending, and one hundred percent entertaining.

The show is directed by Peterborough Players Artistic Director Tom Frey, who is intimately familiar with the play, having both directed and performed in it many times in the past. It was first produced in Canada in 1996 by its creators, the original Richard and Ted—Richard Greenblatt and Ted Dykstra—and is one of Canada’s most successful plays.

