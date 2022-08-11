Two pianos, four hands, and the struggles of two aspiring pianists, Richard and Ted, await audiences going to see 2 Pianos 4 Hands, now at the Peterborough Players. This music-filled tour de force is often hilarious, at moments heartrending, and one hundred percent entertaining.
The show is directed by Peterborough Players Artistic Director Tom Frey, who is intimately familiar with the play, having both directed and performed in it many times in the past. It was first produced in Canada in 1996 by its creators, the original Richard and Ted—Richard Greenblatt and Ted Dykstra—and is one of Canada’s most successful plays.
The production requires and delivers virtuoso performances, both theatrical and musical, of its two stars who play not only the pianists Richard and Ted from childhood to adulthood but also the opposing character’s parents, teachers, and other key figures as the two come of age. Matthew McGloin, who gave a riveting performance at the Players earlier this summer as the Emcee in Cabaret, returns to play Richard, the more restrained and uptight of the pair. His lifelong friend and rival, Ted, played by Jefferson McDonald, is the more vocal and animated of the two.
Their lives run in parallel, intersecting from time to time. The childhood scenes are funny and light, full of bad (but ever improving) piano playing, quirky teachers, and scolding parents. As the scenes go on and the young men’s talents develop through practice and (sometimes wavering) commitment, the play moves into deeper emotional territory. We glimpse the impact of the isolation caused by endless hours spent practicing. Our heroes are lonely and supremely vulnerable to the devastation that can come in the form of a few career-smashing words spoken by a single authority figure. Both actors, as the pianists, drop into these more adult situations with quiet, palpable emotion. And both show impressive range in their other roles— McGloin powerfully inhabits a conservatory gatekeeper role, and McDonald combines humor with piercing candor in the role of a jazz instructor.
Behind the scenes, Scenic Designer Steve Lucas and Lighting and Sound Designer Kevin Frazier have created a set and lighting that are spare enough for the focus to be on the actors and music, while doing the critical work of supporting the players’ and the play’s moment-to-moment needs. Their work enhances the onstage atmosphere and tension in creative, non-intrusive ways and helps the audience sink into the experience.
And sink in I did. I found myself so fully absorbed with watching and hearing the performance that, at times, I had to stop and remind myself of the incredible talent I was witnessing. Ted and Richard were not just showing us their lives; they were playing the soundtrack to those lives with their own hands and doing so masterfully.
It’s no surprise that music and the world of music permeate every facet of this show. As much as this is the story of two men’s artistic journeys, it is also a love letter to music, primarily to the ageless beauty of classical music, but also to the significance of all forms of music in our lives. It is that thing that moves our feet, our bodies, and our souls. The pianos in the title come before the hands. And on stage the two shiny grand pianos are larger than the lives weaving around them. Fitting, as the timeless classical music played on them truly transcends individual lives. Richard at one point, despairing, asks of classical music, “How is it relevant?” By the end of the show, my only question was “How is it not?”
2 Pianos 4 Hands runs Thursdays through Sundays until August 14 at the Peterborough Players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.