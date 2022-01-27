10 Appealing Attributes of Oriental Rugs

An oriental rug might seem like a luxury home item that the average homeowner could struggle to justify purchasing, but the reasons to splurge on one far outweigh the excuses not to.
Defined as a handwoven or hand-knotted one-piece rug or carpet made in a country of central or southern Asia, oriental rugs are made for a wide variety of purposes, from functional to symbolic. They can be pile woven or flat woven without pile from natural materials like silk, wool, or cotton and are renowned for their rich colors and beautiful designs.
Locally, oriental rug retailers are devoted to the item’s unique qualities and alluring design attributes. A premier retailer of this high-end floor covering is Tribals, Rugs by Hand in Peterborough’s Depot Square, where proprietor Michaela Chelminski has been sharing her passion for oriental, village, and tribal rugs with customers since 2005.
Her boutique-style shop carries a selection of hand-knotted, all-wool village, tribal and oriental rugs from Afghanistan, Persia, and Turkey. Chelminski proudly offers a large selection of styles and sizes of rugs, which she refers to as pieces of art, to meet every customer’s need.
Made in a wide range of colors, design, and size, oriental rugs top the list in popular home décor items. Although they may be an expensive purchase, they offer ample benefits and appealing attributes that attract collectors and homeowners alike. Here are 10 of the most popular reasons to splurge on one of these beautiful floor coverings:
Durability
Oriental rugs will last a lifetime. Their high-quality construction and materials will endure regular wear for decades. Many are passed down for generations.]
Pleasant Texture
These rugs are soft and will forever stay pleasant to the touch. Many are made from high-quality wool or a wool/silk fiber blend, creating a soft, enjoyable texture. The dense materials feel cozy and comfortable underfoot, whether in living spaces or the bedroom.
Timeless Style
An oriental rug will never go out of style. While design trends oscillate making many purchases vulnerable to becoming condemned and outdated, not so with an oriental rug. Fashionable forever, the classic designs and colors have been revered for centuries with no end in sight.
Excellent Quality
Hand-knotted oriental rugs are of utmost quality and won’t rip, tear, or shred with wear. They can be vacuumed for everyday cleaning and gently handwashed at home or professionally cleaned when needed.
Beautiful Design
Oriental rug designs are much more intricate and unique than commercially produced rugs. Their design can bring a room to life with amazing artistry, stunning visitors and commanding the full attention of all who enter. They can add sophisticated elegance to any space.
Wise Investment
An authentic oriental rug will only increase in value if cared for properly. Oriental rugs from 30 to 70 years of age are highly desirable, with rugs of more than a century in age reaching antique status. They frequently become treasured family heirlooms.
Recognizable Prestige
Oriental rugs can become a status symbol for your home, recognized and appreciated for their value by any visitor. Those who collect and purchase these rugs to proudly display in their home are professing a love and respect for the beauty and design qualities they possess. They have been a symbol of wealth and prestige for centuries.
Support Artisans
Made throughout the world, handmade oriental rugs are the hard work of true artisans. Their purchase provides an income source for many populations and supports families.
Eco-Conscious
Oriental rugs are made of all-natural materials and dyes so they are low in toxins and release fewer allergens. Their handmade production is more environmentally friendly than carpeting that is made commercially.
Rich in History
Every handmade oriental rug has a story, or often multiple stories. The design may tell a narrative as rich as the culture of the people who produced the rug. As the Tribals website expresses, “They are distinct, colorful and versatile, just like the people who have created them for hundreds of years.”
