Welcome to the second annual Duty Calls, a partnership between The Keene Sentinel and The Warrior Connection, as we pay tribute to those who serve and have served this country.
The special section that you hold includes photos, news accounts and pages that capture the contributions of local servicemen and servicewomen. You will find historic front pages from The Sentinel and submitted pictures with bios of military personnel on active duty, those who are veterans of the armed services and some who, sadly, are no longer with us. We thank those who submitted these important materials.
Our Duty Calls event and this section are made possible by the generous sponsorships of local businesses listed as follows: