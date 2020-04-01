The Dublin Planning Board will host an outdoor public hearing on Saturday to discuss a proposed subdivision and the construction of a related driveway.
The hearing will begin at 11 a.m. at 75 Windmill Hill Road. The meeting is being held outside to allow residents to attend while also observing recommended social distancing practices in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting will be held on property owned by Johnathan Sistare, who has submitted an application to subdivide the property into two parcels. The proposed driveway would connect the new parcel to Parsons Road.