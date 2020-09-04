When he preaches at St. James Episcopal Church in Keene, vocation deacon Derek Scalia carries a stone with him. It’s not always the same stone, but it’s a sacred stone, part of a collective of stones that came back with him from Hayneville, Alabama, in August 2015. The stones were taken from the foot of the historic marker that graces the site where Jonathan Daniels, the martyr from Keene, was killed during the Civil Rights Movement in 1965.
Scalia led a youth contingent from the church to Hayneville for the 50th commemoration of Daniels’ death that August. The group swapped the stones from Hayneville with stones they brought from Keene, embodying the bonds between the communities forged by Daniels in death, and the way he lived his life. Although Scalia, 37, was raised in Connecticut, the impact Daniels has had on his life is everlasting, down to his own calling to the clergy.
“I read Jonathan Daniels’ personal letters often,” Scalia says. “I am mindful of the sacrifices that he made. I love hearing the stories.”
Scalia answered a calling to help others long before he had heard of Daniels. He is director of retention and diversity at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, his alma mater, having joined the staff there in 2008 after graduating as a political science and philosophy major in 2005. Scalia works directly with students in supervising the peer leader program and directing the ALANA (African American, Latino, Asian and Native American) Diversity and Inclusion program. He is also a co-administrator for community service.
“My life has been focused on helping missions move forward. It feeds me, which is great,” he says.
Scalia and his wife, Alison, have been married 11 years, and she’s from Rindge. Nope, that’s not where they found each other — ironically, Alison graduated from Springfield College, in the backyard of Scalia’s hometown of Windsor Locks, Connecticut — two strangers passing in the night on Interstate 91. They actually met at the southern end of I-91, in New Haven, at a conference for Best Buddies, the nonprofit group Scalia worked for immediately after college. Today, they have two children, Natalie, 8, and Daniel, 1, and Alison is director of adult services at Monadnock Developmental Services.
Scalia was raised two blocks from Bradley International Airport; the middle son squeezed between two sports-oriented brothers.
“I grew up in a sports house, but I know next to nothing about sports,” he says.
His father, Joe, is a retired Teamsters union grocery warehouse worker who tirelessly worked second and third shifts to support his family. Today, his father drives an airport valet bus and thinks he’s coach of the New York Giants and manager of the Yankees, Scalia quips. They were raised Catholic, but it’s not unusual for Scalia to look up from the pulpit at St. James and see Joe in the congregation, listening to him preach. His mother, Laura, is an office manager, who, he says, “held it all together. … They were always at sporting or theater events.”
Scalia was always active in youth groups, a trait he took with him to Franklin Pierce. That’s where he was introduced to the poetry and writings of Rev. Daniel Berrigan, a Jesuit priest and prominent pacifist who vehemently protested the Vietnam War and went to prison for it. Berrigan, who died at the age of 94 in 2016, later founded the Plowshares movement in 1980, an anti-nuclear protest group. A mutual friend gave Berrigan’s address to Scalia while he was at Franklin Pierce. Berrigan wrote back and thus began a penpal relationship that had a profound effect on Scalia.
“His responses were really important for laying my foundation of faith and action rooted in community,” Scalia says, “the convergence of faith and community action.” Such was Berrigan’s influence that he and Alison named their son after him.
After graduating from Franklin Pierce, Scalia worked at Best Buddies for a couple of years. He thought about a political career, worked on the presidential campaign of Dennis Kucinich, considered teaching. But “I missed New Hampshire,” he says. “Alison felt the same way.”
He landed a job at Franklin Pierce, first as assistant director of student involvement, and worked his way up to director of retention and diversity.
“Coming home to working with students in a way I never thought I would has been wonderful,” he says. “I’m trying to help them grow and thrive, move beyond their comfort zone. I love the work that I do.”
The couple settled in Keene, and Scalia began attending meetings of the city’s Martin Luther King Jr./Jonathan Daniels Committee. Andy Bohannon, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, noticed Scalia and informed him some vacancies on the committee would be forthcoming. Would he be interested? He was soon in the forefront of planning Keene’s own 50th commemoration ceremonies for Daniels, as chairman.
At about the same time, he says, “My wife and I were thinking we really need to go back to church.”
They were invited to St. James’ Feast Day, a commemoration that honors Daniels every August.
“‘We’re church shopping, let’s go,’” he says. “Oh my, that felt like home. Was it maybe a fluke? We went back, and we’ve been going ever since.”
Scalia quickly dove into the church’s social justice ministry, and he was asked to lead the youth group pilgrimage to Hayneville for the 50th commemoration of Jonathan Daniels’ death. The emotion of that week in Hayneville, Selma and Montgomery, the kinship between members of the two communities, the effect it had on his own group, the Saturday march retracing Daniels’ final steps 50 years later, the swapping of stones from Keene and Hayneville — it all stirred Scalia’s soul.
“After the St. James trip, I said to my wife I felt a calling,” he says.
Bishop Rob Hirschfeld of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire, who was on the Hayneville pilgrimage, also recognized it. He contacted Scalia and asked, “Have you ever felt a calling to the ministry?”
“Through study, a lot of prayer, a lot of support that starts with my wife, now I’m an ordained minister in the Episcopal church,” he says.
Scalia’s ordination ceremony took place on June 15, 2019, and was attended by Hirschfeld and more than 20 clergy members from around the state and beyond. He has since been named an archdeacon by the bishop for the diocese of New Hampshire in which he’s asked to help grow the order of deacons in the state.
Meanwhile, he’s involved in numerous community organizations, including the Hundred Nights overflow shelter at the church. He’s also involved in the formation of Project Home, developing a model that welcomes and supports asylum-seeking families. Every night a parishioner is asked to make coffee and simply listen to people who come in.
“Derek has been a gift to our parish, as well as to our community and to Franklin Pierce University, where he works,” notes Rev. Elsa Worth, rector of the church, at his ordination.
Scalia and his family are ensconced in Keene, a city they’ve grown to love. It has its problems, like any community, he says, but he believes residents here are committed to addressing those needs.
“Keene is home. It’s an incredible community where people genuinely care for one another. … We’re committed to going deeper and aren’t afraid of the hard stuff.
“And then the next chapter writes itself.”
Steve Gilbert is a staff writer at the Keene Sentinel.