For Derek Paul, 36, marketing manager at Servpro of Cheshire County, trust is a necessity.
As a provider of cleanup and restoration after fire or water emergencies, his business relies on that trust. Servpro’s clients have often just experienced something traumatic — a fire in a home or business, a flooded basement, a furnace malfunction — and they need someone they can turn to with confidence.
“We want to respond quickly and professionally to take care of the event they experienced,” Paul says, “but you want to be empathetic as well because a lot of times we’re the first phone call after something has happened.”
But building that trust and confidence doesn’t come without effort. And that’s where Paul specializes.
Paul is co-owner of Servpro of Cheshire County and Servpro of Windham and Windsor Counties along with his older brother Ryan Paul and has been the marketing director there for the past 10 years. As head of the marketing department, Paul takes a three-pronged approach to forge trust in his business: face-to-face relationship-building, online accessibility, and perhaps most importantly of all, community involvement.
Paul first learned the old-school door-to-door style of marketing 16 years ago when he first joined the family business.
His parents, Richard and Susan Paul, purchased the Servpro franchise in 1988. And when Derek Paul got on board, he learned the marketing ropes from his father. The way his father taught him was to hop in a truck, go door-to-door and shake hands with potential clients; build relationships with people in the insurance field, property managers, real estate agents, plumbing and heating professionals, and anyone who could find themselves in need of Servpro’s services.
That’s where having a local connection is important.
Paul was born at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and grew up in West Chesterfield. He went to Keene High School, graduating in 2001, and earned an associate’s degree in management from Keene State College in 2003.
“Because we come from the area, we care about it, and we want to show up everybody we do care about it,” notes Paul. “It’s our backyard.”
And with the proliferation of social media, Paul has come a long way since the days of having a briefcase in the back of his truck full of flyers, business cards and brochures. Now, he and the business can reach anyone at any time with the click of a button.
“We’re really trying to be involved and in touch with the community to the point where people recognize and they know us,” he says.
This has allowed Paul to get the name of the company out into the public, while also building new ways to give back to the community.
For instance, Servpro is now in its sixth year of a collaborative food drive. The company delivers food boxes to businesses in New Hampshire and Vermont. Then Paul and his team pick up the donated food items and deliver them in person to food banks in Brattleboro and Manchester.
For the first food drive, six businesses participated; but by 2019, nearly 30 businesses got on board.
Paul attributes the initiative’s growth to Servpro’s social media presence more than anything else. By promoting the drive online and giving thanks to businesses each year, Paul says the effort started to snowball as word got around.
Paul says participation in local causes helps Servpro be more recognizable.
“You want people to know that you care about the community, and you’re out there to help,” he says.
Paul and his marketing team have built relationships over the years, even outside of business, through local sports and schools. Paul and his team at Servpro have participated in Green Up Keene for more than five years, cleaning up roadside trash and debris throughout Keene. He has also organized and participated in two new Green Up initiatives in Peterborough and Brattleboro.
Paul also volunteers his time at The Community Kitchen in Keene for holiday food distribution. He sets up a water station at the DeMar Marathon in Keene, as well as other road races in Chesterfield, Westmoreland, Swanzey and beyond, among many other community initiatives.
Paul also maintains a connection to local sports, which is a passion for him. He plays hockey, golfs, mountain bikes and cheers on his wife, Amanda Paul, who is a long-distance runner.
A former rugby player, Paul says that while his days of that sport are over, he remains connected to the Monadnock Wolfpack Rugby Club through fundraising efforts such as Shave to Save, in which participants grow beards to raise money for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene. Paul says his beard didn’t quite live up to the “cavemen” beards of other rugby players, but he gave up his razor for a couple of months, nonetheless, until he successfully reached his fundraising goal.
Last spring, Paul even participated in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Keene. Two women in the marketing department helped him pick out bright orange heels to wear for the mile around downtown Keene to raise money for the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention and promote Servpro’s presence in the region.
But for all the work Paul does to keep Servpro thriving, he’s quick to emphasize the groundwork that was laid by his mother and father.
“We wouldn’t be here where we are today without them,” Paul says.
Paul points to the vital work of the entire staff at Servpro, from the first phone call to the estimating staff and the team that carries out the cleanup.
“To be honest, this award, I love the recognition of it, but I almost feel sort of guilty being the one receiving this,” he says. “I feel I’m accepting this on behalf of everybody here.”
Paul is proud of the service he and his team provides to the region and looks forward to giving back to the community each chance he gets.
“We love getting involved,” he says.
Kevin Pearson is a copy editor at the Keene Sentinel.