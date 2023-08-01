With this story on how a previous local program could inform the Keene Police Department’s plan to add a social worker, The Sentinel is acting on our commitment to focus not only on the challenges our community faces, but also on the responses to these issues. With the help of a national journalism nonprofit, we’re working to make this sort of coverage a more consistent practice.

Stories like this fall into a category called solutions journalism. You might be familiar with this through The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Olivia Belanger, our health solutions reporter, uses this model to provide rigorous, evidence-based reporting on responses to local health care problems.

Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.