With this story on how a previous local program could inform the Keene Police Department’s plan to add a social worker, The Sentinel is acting on our commitment to focus not only on the challenges our community faces, but also on the responses to these issues. With the help of a national journalism nonprofit, we’re working to make this sort of coverage a more consistent practice.
Stories like this fall into a category called solutions journalism. You might be familiar with this through The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Olivia Belanger, our health solutions reporter, uses this model to provide rigorous, evidence-based reporting on responses to local health care problems.
Solutions journalism does not promote or advocate for specific responses to social issues. Rather, the practice applies the principles of good journalism — critical thinking, verified facts, a diversity of sources — to these solutions, rather than constantly focusing on the problems.
The nonprofit Solutions Journalism Network (SJN) defines the practice around four pillars: 1) Focusing on the response to a problem 2) Providing insight on how this response can be replicated elsewhere 3) Evaluating the response based on evidence and 4) Exploring the limitations of the response.
In this story, we explore the success of a previous program that connected people experiencing substance use disorders with resources, and the challenges that led to this program’s shuttering after two years. We also detail the lessons this can provide the city as it develops a proposed new social worker position.
You’ll be seeing more more solutions journalism on a regular basis from The Sentinel because we have been accepted into SJN’s first-ever Rural Cohort. This program brings together six local news organizations serving rural communities across the country to help us make solutions journalism a more regular, sustainable practice within our newsrooms. We meet with the whole group monthly to get specific training on solutions journalism, and we’re also partnering with the Boulder Monitor in western Montana to receive more direct support from an SJN coach.
The Sentinel has been increasing its commitment to solutions journalism in recent years, typically with larger reporting projects. The health lab is our biggest example yet, but we also published two solutions-oriented series in 2020 and 2021: Better Judgment, which focused on restorative justice practices, and Pandemic Parenting, which explored responses to the problems of child care access and affordability that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.
These are special projects, though, that have taken significant time and resources. With the help of this Rural Cohort, we aim to provide our Monadnock Region community with more consistent solutions journalism. What sorts of problems and responses do you think we should be covering? Email us at news@keenesentinel.com to share your thoughts.
