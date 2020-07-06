CHESTERFIELD — One of three people taken to the hospital after Sunday evening’s crash on Route 9 in Chesterfield suffered critical injuries, according to police.
Katie Greene, 30, of Bennington, Vt., was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to a hospital in the UMass Memorial Health Care system and was in critical condition, the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release Monday morning.
When called Tuesday morning, UMass said Greene is not on their list of patients whose conditions they can release,
Linda Davis, 72, and Robert Davis, 73, both of Winchester, were taken via ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.
A dispatcher at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said the Jaws of Life tool had to be used to extract occupants.
The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Friedsam Drive.
According to Chesterfield police, Linda and Robert Davis were in a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek in the eastbound passing lane of Route 9, waiting to turn left onto Friedsam Drive, when Greene, in a 2011 Kia Rio, struck the vehicle from behind.
Witnesses reported Greene was traveling at or above the posted 50-miles-per-hour speed limit, according to the release.
Greene’s vehicle spun 180 degrees and collided with a third vehicle, a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Katherine Cummings, 61, of Spofford, police said. Cummings was not injured.
The Davises’ vehicle and Greene’s vehicle were totaled, and Cummings’ vehicle sustained minor front-end damage, police said.