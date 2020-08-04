The death of a third Cheshire County resident has been attributed to COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday, bringing New Hampshire’s death toll during the outbreak to 418.
Like 399 other Granite Staters whose deaths were COVID-19-related, the woman was 60 or older, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Throughout the pandemic, at least 93 Cheshire County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, from Alstead, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Stoddard, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester, according to the state’s most recently updated data. As of Tuesday, known, active cases were listed in six of those communities, with six cases in Keene, and one to four apiece in Jaffrey, Marlborough, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Twelve Cheshire County residents are known to have been hospitalized to date.
Still, proportionally speaking, this county has fared significantly better than other parts of the state.
Accounting for about 5.6 percent of New Hampshire’s population (as of July 2019 census statistics), Cheshire County has tallied less than 2 percent of the state’s known hospitalizations, less than 1.5 percent of known infections and less than 1 percent of deaths.
At least one Cheshire County resident was among 33 additional COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 6,693. About 88 percent of those 6,693 have recovered, and about 10 percent have been hospitalized. Twenty-three people were in hospitals with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.