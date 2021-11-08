A profile story in the Nov. 6-7 weekend edition incorrectly spelled the name of Peterborough author and game developer Mark McLaughlin’s wife. Her name is Cheryl Hibbard.

The Sentinel regrets the error.

Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson

Recommended for you