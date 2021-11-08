Correction By Mia Summerson Sentinel Staff Mia Summerson Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A profile story in the Nov. 6-7 weekend edition incorrectly spelled the name of Peterborough author and game developer Mark McLaughlin’s wife. Her name is Cheryl Hibbard. The Sentinel regrets the error. Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mia Summerson Follow Mia Summerson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Keene seafood restaurant poised to open soonJoshua Ryder DrukeFall back: Daylight Saving Time explainedCindy J. TedfordAntrim teen sentenced to at least 50 years for killing fatherKeene election results, Nov. 2Alfreda L. TedfordChristine Mae ArcherKeene-based Works Cafe to open new location in upstate New YorkTara L. Smith Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No