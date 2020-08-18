In the print edition of Monday’s Sentinel, several paragraphs were inadvertently omitted from a story on a Keene mask-ordinance protest. Here is that text:
Among those in attendance at Saturday’s rally was Swanzey resident Daniel LeClair, who is running for the second time as a Republican for the District 10 state Senate seat now occupied by Jay Kahn, D-Keene.
LeClair said the protest wasn’t about whether people should wear masks, but rather that the government shouldn’t dictate what people can and cannot wear.
“It has to do with more than just masks,” LeClair, 39, told The Sentinel before the rally Saturday. “It goes a lot deeper than that because a majority of people do wear a mask, myself included ... It’s not that we don’t care. It’s not that we don’t have compassion. It’s not that we don’t do it, because we do.”
But counter-protester Tim Congdon, 65, of Keene, who wore a mask to the rally, said when people decide not to wear masks, it affects the overall health of the population.
Specifically, he said he is against LeClair’s political stance on the issue.
“He’s making decisions that are affecting my health, and that’s not OK with me,” Congdon said. “I still have a lot of fight left in me, and he has a right to his opinion, but I do too.”
The full story is available at www.SentinelSource.com/news/local.
The Sentinel regrets the error.