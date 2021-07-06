A photo in Saturday’s Sentinel showed Sam Jacobs, recently retired principal of the Walpole schools, in front of Walpole Elementary School. The school was incorrectly identified in the caption.
The Sentinel regrets the error.
Updated: July 6, 2021 @ 11:58 am
